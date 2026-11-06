JENNIE and Drake Lead New Music Friday Releases

JENNIE of BLACKPINK and Drake head this week's New Music Friday with new singles. Explore releases from XG, Boys Noize, and Olivia Rodrigo.

JENNIE of BLACKPINK leads this week's New Music Friday roundup with her latest single, "Someone to Hold." The track serves as a disco-streaked soundtrack contribution for an upcoming Netflix musical comedy. This new project reimagines the classic Cinderella story from the unique perspective of the stepsisters.

Pop Stars and International Acts Release New Tracks

Japanese girl group XG shared a new electro-pop song titled "Depends." Slayyyter continued her rollout with the raucous track "Hey Boyyy." Six-time Latin Grammy winner C. Tangana reunited with his early rap collective Agorazein for their nostalgic "Milko Freestyle." This release serves as the official sequel to the 2020 EP that gave the world "Whats Poppin." The Iraqi-German producer born Alex Ridha also shared his sixth studio album under his stage name Boys Noize.

Also read JENNIE Releases New Solo Single Someone to Hold for Netflix Cinderella Soundtrack

Starbucks Holiday Compilation Features Top Artists

Starbucks shared a seven-track holiday compilation featuring contributions from multiple artists. The lineup includes Coco Jones, Leon Thomas, JYT, Brandi Carlile, Magnus Ferrell, The Womack Sisters, and TRÍADA. This collection highlights major voices in contemporary music for the seasonal release. The compilation aims to provide a diverse auditory experience for holiday listeners.

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Drake and Kendrick Lamar Beef Continues With New Single

In the latest development in the Drake-Kendrick Lamar beef, Drizzy and Future reunited for the surprise track "Ya Hit." The song also features Travis Scott and Loe Shimmy. This release adds another layer to the ongoing public dispute between the two prominent figures. The collaboration marks a significant moment in the rivalry's timeline.

Christmas Songs from Major Pop and Country Artists

Two pop stars released original holiday tunes this week. Olivia Rodrigo shared "Take Me Home (4 Christmas)" and Chlöe released "Mrs. Claus Don't Have 2 Know." Music fans also scored new songs from Glorilla and Sexyy Red with "Jiggly Bow Bow." Additional releases include Lizzy McAlpine's "The Weel," Belly Gang Kushington's "OK," and The Neighbourhood's "Why'd You Have to Leave." Dan + Shay contributed "It's Beginning To Look A Lot Like Christmas" to the mix. Carter Faith released "Still the Sparrow Sings" from her upcoming project. DC the Don shared "D&F" while Autumn Paige released "Alone." Alyssa Grace offered "Washing Skin" and Thomas Rhett shared "Be There In a Minute." Cleo Reed released "American Dream" and Flo Milli shared "Throw That Money." Chxrry and Rema collaborated on "Big Shot" while Coi Leray released "Spin Back." Irie Souljah and Kabaka Pyramid shared "World Citizen." Towa Bird released "Deep Blue" and Muscadine Bloodline shared "Blue Bayou." Buffalo Traffic Jam also contributed "Barely Holding On" to the diverse lineup of new music available this week.