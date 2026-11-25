Jenna Ushkowitz reveals the Glee cast struggled to process actor Cory Monteith's 2013 death while filming tribute episodes, highlighting the trauma of public mourning.

Jenna Ushkowitz has publicly challenged the production decisions behind the Fox musical series Glee, specifically criticizing how the show handled the tragic death of Cory Monteith. The actress argued that the producers rushed a farewell episode before the cast and crew had adequately processed their loss. This statement reopens discussions about whether television tributes should wait until real grief subsides before going to air.

The actress, who portrayed Tina Cohen-Chang across all six seasons of the hit series, shared her perspective on the We Need to Talk podcast. She described the filming of The Quarterback, the Season 5 episode written after the actor died of an accidental overdose in July 2013, as happening too early. The tribute episode aired in October and incorporated Finn Hudson's death into the narrative without explicitly stating the cause of death.

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Casting Struggles With Public Mourning

Ushkowitz stated that the decision to shoot the episode so soon was not the right thing to do. She explained that the cast largely shared this view because they were mourning a close friend in private while cameras captured them mourning in public. She acknowledged that fans who adored both Monteith and his character needed closure, yet performing grief for an audience while living it off-screen proved nearly impossible for the actors involved.

The actress recalled that the experience was too soon for everyone involved and admitted she did not want to remember that difficult time. She described Monteith as the anchor of the production, noting that he learned every crew member's name and threw parties for the staff to keep the ensemble unified. She added that nobody on the show, including the creators, possessed the tools or experience to handle such a sudden and devastating death.

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Future Glee Revival Addresses Past Trauma

A revival of the series is now in development for Disney+ and Hulu, with creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Ian Brennan returning to the project. Murphy told Variety that the new series will confront the losses of both Monteith and Naya Rivera, who died in 2020. He emphasized that this sadness is an integral part of the story and that a return to McKinley High will not mean pretending its past never happened.

Ushkowitz is confirmed to return as Tina in the 2027 revival, marking her continuation in the role she originated in the series that premiered in September 2009. Monteith anchored the original run of the show alongside Lea Michele, Matthew Morrison, Jane Lynch, and other key ensemble members. The upcoming project aims to navigate the complex legacy of the original series while respecting the real-life tragedies that shaped its final seasons.

Impact on Cast and Fan Expectations

The upcoming revival will likely address the unresolved feelings surrounding the original series finale. Fans have long expressed curiosity about how the show would have evolved had the original cast remained intact. By choosing to confront these past traumas directly, the creators signal a commitment to authenticity over nostalgia alone. This approach respects the memories of those who worked on the original production while opening a new chapter for the characters.

The casting news confirms that the emotional core of the original series remains a priority for the reboot. Ushkowitz's recent comments highlight the human cost of rapid production cycles in the television industry. Her willingness to speak out suggests a desire for greater sensitivity in how future projects handle the deaths of beloved cast members. The revival promises to be a nuanced exploration of loss, loyalty, and the enduring impact of the Glee community on its fans and participants.