Jenna Ortega joins Adam Driver and director Leos Carax in the upcoming fantasy film Lily May B, a post-apocalyptic fairy tale featuring talking animals and motorcycles.

Jenna Ortega, the talented actress who has captivated audiences with her diverse roles in recent years, is preparing to embark on a new and highly anticipated journey into the realm of high fantasy cinema.

Known for her standout performance as the iconic Wednesday Addams in the hit Netflix series, as well as her roles in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and other notable projects, Ortega continues to demonstrate her versatility and range. She is now set to star in the upcoming fantasy film titled Lily May B, a project that marks the seventh feature film for acclaimed Star Wars actor Adam Driver.

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Leos Carax directs post-apocalyptic fairy tale

This collaboration promises to bring together two of Hollywood's most intriguing talents for a unique storytelling experience that blends elements of post-apocalyptic survival with the whimsical nature of a fairy tale. The creative mind behind this ambitious project is renowned director Leos Carax, who has shared intriguing details about the film's setting and tone. Carax describes the narrative as a kind of fairy tale set in a post-apocalyptic world where almost no humans remain.

The story focuses on the interactions between an eight-year-old girl, a young man played by Adam Driver, and Ortega's character, who is surrounded by talking animals and motorcycles. This unusual combination of elements suggests a visually rich and emotionally complex film that defies conventional genre boundaries. The production is expected to be expensive, contrary to initial expectations of a small-scale project, indicating a high level of investment in the film's visual effects and production design.

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Filming takes place in Spain and Belgium

Filming will take place in Spain, specifically in the region of Galicia, and in Belgium, locations chosen for their distinctive landscapes that will complement the film's unique atmosphere. This new project adds to Ortega's growing resume of work that spans various tones and target audiences within the fantasy genre. From the dark humor of Wednesday to the family-friendly adventures of Elena of Avalor, Ortega has shown an ability to connect with different demographics and deliver compelling performances.

The collaboration with Adam Driver and Leos Carax represents a significant step in her career, offering her the chance to explore a different side of her acting abilities. As production begins in these European locations, fans and critics alike will be watching closely to see how this post-apocalyptic fairy tale unfolds. The film promises to be a visually stunning and narratively rich experience that will keep audiences engaged and curious about the future of this intriguing cinematic universe.

More information is expected to become available as production progresses and closer to the film's release date.