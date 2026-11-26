Jenna Lennon, ex-wife of Tommy Robinson, has received a suspended sentence and community service for misconduct in the course of winding up her company, Hope & Pride Ltd, after failing to provide necessary records to liquidators despite a significant tax debt.

Jenna Lennon, the former spouse of prominent far-right activist Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, widely known as Tommy Robinson, has successfully avoided immediate incarceration after being found guilty of serious misconduct during the liquidation process of her business enterprise.

The 41-year-old mother of three appeared at Southwark Crown Court, where she pleaded guilty to one charge of misconduct in the course of a winding up, a violation of the Insolvency Act 1986. The charges stemmed from her failure to provide essential company records to the appointed liquidator for Hope & Pride Ltd, a firm that owed approximately three hundred thousand pounds in corporation tax to HM Revenue and Customs.

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Although the judge initially imposed a six-month jail sentence, this term was suspended for twelve months. Additionally, Lennon was ordered to complete one hundred hours of unpaid community work and to pay sixteen thousand pounds in prosecution costs associated with the legal proceedings. This outcome marks a significant development in the ongoing legal scrutiny surrounding the assets and financial conduct of individuals closely linked to controversial public figures in the United Kingdom.

Judge Demands Company Records From Liquidator

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Tony Baumgartner emphasized the critical legal obligation of company officers to deliver up all books and papers in their custody to liquidators. The judge stated that without these records, liquidators cannot properly discharge their statutory functions or verify financial explanations. Prosecutors highlighted that the company had collected revenues totaling one point one eight million pounds, yet failed to file any paperwork explaining the disposition of these funds.

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Consequently, a substantial portion of transactions involving the company could not be accounted for at the time of its liquidation in September 2023. Lennon, who acted as the sole director of the firm, argued through her solicitor advocate David Rosen that she had acted honestly and relied reasonably on a professional accountant. She claimed that her disorganization regarding public records was not intentional malice.

Prosecution Highlights Lack Of Financial Transparency

However, the prosecution countered this by presenting evidence that there were no invoices, receipts, or adequate accounting ledgers kept for the companies Act, demonstrating a severe lack of financial transparency. In relation to the broader context of her former husband's legal troubles, it was noted that Stephen Yaxley-Lennon was recently convicted in a separate case for harassing journalists with fear of violence.

The court heard that he used social media platforms to threaten reporters who had exposed his role in stoking race riots in the UK. This recent conviction for Lennon stands in contrast to her acquittal on two other charges related to failing to keep adequate accounting records and failing to preserve company accounting records between September 2020 and September 2023. The Insolvency Service offered no evidence on those specific charges due to her guilty plea on the misconduct charge.

Case Reinforces Statutory Duties During Liquidation

The case underscores the stringent requirements placed on company directors to maintain financial discipline and transparency, particularly when insolvency proceedings are initiated. As Lennon begins her suspended sentence and community service, the legal system has reinforced that neglecting statutory duties during liquidation carries serious consequences, even if fraudulent trading or personal misappropriation of funds is not explicitly proven.