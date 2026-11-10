Jenna Johnson Competes With Broken Nose at Victoria's Secret Show

Dancing with the Stars pro Jenna Johnson reveals she is performing with a broken nose after a controversial lift incident, while partner Harry Shum Jr. addresses online drama.

Jenna Johnson, 32, revealed on Tuesday, November 10, that she will be dancing with a broken nose as she and partner Harry Shum Jr., 44, prepare for their next performance on Dancing With the Stars. The Latin and ballroom professional pointed to the right side of her face during an interview, where the bridge of her nose and under her eye were visibly inflamed from a recent mishap.

Injury Details and Public Appearance

Johnson brushed off the Dancing With the Stars drama for a glamorous night out at the 2026 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. She captioned an Instagram video on Sunday, October 18, sharing a glimpse of her bombshell look with the text Saw the angels tonight 🪽✨💕 @victoriassecret. Johnson hit the red carpet in a red minidress adorned with sparkling details, showcasing her resilience despite physical pain.

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A little swollen, she said of her injury during a backstage segment. No black eyes today, which is awesome. But if my nose looks just four times the size that's why. The Latin and ballroom pro gave a thumbs up to the camera, signifying she's ready to compete despite the visible trauma and discomfort associated with a fractured nasal bone.

Lift Controversy and Judge Critique

The pro was involved in drama off camera following a critique regarding a lift during Super Bowl Night. Carrie Ann Inaba, 58, explained during the October 13 show what the exact definition of a lift is, raising eyebrows among some fans and several pros past and present. Inaba clarified that the move violated specific choreography rules established by the production team.

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Johnson was surprised by the critique, revealing she thought a lift was allowed as long as someone other than her or her partner performed it. Shum was lifted by troupe dancers during the routine, but Inaba maintained that the visual effect still constituted an illegal assist under the current scoring guidelines. This clarification sparked immediate debate across social media platforms.

Chmerkovskiy Apology and Social Media Backlash

Val Chmerkovskiy, 40, made a since-deleted social media post referring to when he said You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night. He later issued a poignant message about Dancing With the Stars amid online discourse surrounding season 35. Star Style coverage highlighted the tension between judges and contestants over rule enforcement.

You know what, it's hard, because usually when someone's called out for a lift, it's when your partner lifts you, Johnson, 32, told Extra after performing a samba with Harry Shum. The dancer emphasized the confusion surrounding the technicality, noting that standard industry practices often differ from strict television interpretations of the rules.

Chmerkoviskiy said in a statement, apologizing for his remarks. In a moment where my instinct was to defend my wife, I made a poor decision to reference a meme to keep my wife's name out of the conversation without stopping to think through what else that reference could imply, which was genuinely never my intention. He acknowledged that Carrie Ann certainly didn't deserve to get caught in the middle of his bad judgment, and he hates that she was.

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Immunity and Upcoming Dance Off

Johnson hit the red carpet in a red minidress adorned with sparkling details, showcasing her resilience despite physical pain. The partners will perform a salsa set to Die With a Smile by Bruno Mars and Lady Gaga. Their recent performance has drawn significant attention from viewers who are closely monitoring the judging criteria for the remainder of the season.

Harry Shum Jr. is issuing a poignant message about Dancing With the Stars amid online discourse surrounding season 35. Reminder that this is a dance show. It is supposed to be joyous, Shum, 44, wrote via Instagram on Friday, October 16. People are suffering in the world already, so let's celebrate each other with more combined with their overall scores from the season earned them immunity for Tuesday's dance off.

While Johnson and Shum have become fan favorites - while wowing the judges in recent weeks - the pro was involved in drama off camera following the lift incident. They earned their second perfect score of 40 out of 40 in a row during the previous episode. This achievement secured their spot in the upcoming elimination round, allowing them to focus on recovery and preparation rather than facing immediate removal from the competition.