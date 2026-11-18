Dancing With the Stars contestant Harry Shum Jr. and partner Jenna Johnson—who were eliminated on the Nov. 17 semifinals—told E! News they formed a “trauma bond” amid online 'bullying' this season.

star and his pro dance partner called out the online negativity they felt during a “chaotic” season 35 that also affected their relationships with their costars.

"I hope to get to know them more, because it's just been so chaotic," Shum told E! News in an exclusive interview after the episode, with Johnson adding, "We're a bit all trauma bonded.

Also read Dancing With the Stars' Jaw-Dropping Elimination Before Finale Will Keep You on Your Toes

" "There's a lot of trauma bond just because this year has been a little crazy," the actor said. "Social media is a little nuts. I hope they address that at a certain point, because I think there's a good amount of bullying that doesn't feel really good, and I think the rest of the cast feels it.

""I would say you are good enough," Shum shared. "You deserve to be where you're at. Love this experience, and I think we've all been able to do something really incredible in our own way.

"’s 2022 Oscar slap, which resulted in him being suspended for a week before the cast all cleared the air. “I wish everyone knew that we had hugged after the Super Bowl show,” Inaba wrote of Johnson on Instagram, “and that we walked away from the night as two powerful women who are professional and also emotional. And this is allowed. ” “I am always open and available to listen, discuss and find a peaceful understanding,” she added.

“And this has always been true. ”—gave Shum and Johnson perfect 10s on both of their semifinal routines, he felt at peace with having danced his last dance.

Advertisement

"I oddly feel like at ease," Shum told E! of his elimination. "I don't feel sad. It's really weird. I kind of felt like we accomplished everything we wanted to.

Would've been nice to do a finale, but I think we'll have our own finale in some sort of way, shape or form in the future.

"contestants make $125,000 for the rehearsal period and first two weeks of the show. If they progress beyond that point, the outlet continued, they earn more money each week. At the time, sources told the publication stars could earn a maximum of $295,000.

"Like, first episode, no money. Second episode, $10,000. I think it's like, $10,000, $10,000, $20,000, $20,000. It ends up being $50,000 an episode if you last.

" Also receiving a base salary of around $110,000, Bones continued, "I ended up making close to $400,000 from that show. "Similarly, little has been shared publicly about how much the pros get paid. But as with the contestants, it seems like the longer they're on the show, the more money they can make. Jenna JohnsonMirrorball Trophy, she noted there's still an incentive to make it to the finale .

"If you make it all the way to the end, you're getting paid the whole season, which is amazing, and you get a bonus on top of that for making it to the finale," she explained on "If you win, it's not like you win a $1 million and split it with your partner. You're just getting a cute trophy together.

"recalled how her salary was cut "more than in half" when she was demoted from pro to troupe member. The pros get little input when it comes to being matched with a celebrity..

"They want that genuine reaction. So I think people always think we know who we have and we're keeping it a secret. Absolutely not. They do not tell us.

They really don't even want us to know the cast. It gets leaked a lot, but they want it very hush-hush until you walk in and meet your partner.

Advertisement

"in 2015. "We don't pair people who aren't going to get on. It's too intense. It's not likeor something, we couldn't do that.

That would just be miserable experience for the celebrity, for us and the viewer. You don't want to see two people who don't like each other and, quite frankly, we have made that mistake pairing people up who didn't get on so well.

". "It’s either 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. or 5:00 p.m to 9:00 p.m." But the work doesn't stop once the rehearsal wraps. Rylee noted she might then meet with producers or the creative team, work on choreography or study dance videos.

"Literally my whole life is devoted to it," she continued, "but it's my passion and it's what I love. So, it makes me so happy.

""We have our show day on Tuesday and then it's Wednesday to Sunday, straight rehearsals," Rylee added. "And then Monday we have camera blocking and then Tuesday's show day again. "If you thought the quickstep was fast, just wait until you hear about the pace of the costume department. "We meet with the set and lighting designers, dancers and talent and create a story ," costume designerback in 2017.

"Then we sketch out ideas. We have five days, max, to make all the outfits. That’s half a day per costume, not including all the rhinestones. The fitting and trimming we do later.

We have about 20 people in our department and then we have a separate tailor shop. It’s a big enterprise.

"said pairs usually try on their costumes for the first time just hours before showtime. And while the department "might use a pair of pants again for the boys," he continued, everything is generally made custom each week. As Gschwendtner added, "We do reuse things for group numbers or promo shoots, but not for the competition. We don’t reuse things unless there’s a specific reason to do so.

We try to keep everybody fresh and new in something different every week, so it stays interesting. "