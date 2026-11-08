Jenna Jameson Shares Weight Loss Journey After Quitting Keto Diet

Jenna Jameson reveals her weight loss progress after discontinuing the keto diet, sharing her current weight of 125 pounds and her goal to reach 115 pounds.

Jenna Jameson has publicly shared the results of her recent weight loss journey, disclosing that she achieved significant progress after abandoning the keto diet. The 52-year-old former adult film star and television personality announced the update on her Instagram page on Wednesday. She posted before-and-after images taken nearly one year apart to illustrate her physical transformation. Jameson emphasized that she is prioritizing slow, steady results over rapid changes.

Jameson Ditches Keto for Metabolism Boost

The core of Jameson’s new health strategy involves stopping the ketogenic diet, which she noted had stopped being effective for her. She described the experience of losing weight at age 52 as a distinct challenge compared to her younger years. Jameson explained that she is now focusing on internal metabolic health to jumpstart her body’s natural processes. The keto diet typically restricts carbohydrates while encouraging high intake of fats and moderate proteins from sources like beef, chicken, eggs, and leafy greens.

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Jameson detailed her approach in the caption of her post, stating that she is working through her internal systems to improve her metabolism. She acknowledged that maintaining her weight and health requires a different strategy at this stage in her life. Her disclosure highlights a shift away from restrictive macronutrient counting toward a more holistic metabolic reset. This method contrasts with the rigid rules of the keto regimen she previously followed.

Social Media Reactions to Health Update

Fans and followers on social media responded with widespread support for Jameson’s transparency. Many users commented on their own weight loss efforts, creating a community dialogue around health and aging. One follower mentioned they had started using the GLP-1 medication tirzepatide, a prescription drug used for weight management. Jameson responded to this comment by describing the medication as amazing, signaling openness to various health interventions.

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Another user shared their success with hormone replacement therapy, to which Jameson replied with clapping emojis. These interactions indicate a strong interest among her audience in the specific medical and lifestyle choices she is making. The comments section served as a forum for exchanging practical health tips rather than just offering general praise. Jameson’s engagement with these specific topics adds credibility to her posts as a source of current health trends.

Current Weight and Future Fitness Goals

On Saturday, Jameson updated her followers on her current metrics and her specific target for the future. She revealed that her current weight is exactly 125 pounds. In a video posted to her Instagram stories, she stated that her next goal is to drop to 115 pounds. She wore a fitted gray tank top and sweatpants while announcing this target, aiming for a further 10-pound reduction. Her caption read, "125 - I'm aiming for 115 Let's get it!" demonstrating a clear and measurable objective.

The star also shared a video showing off her toned midriff while wearing tight pink shorts and a cropped off-white sweater. These visuals provide tangible evidence of her progress and support her claims about her physical changes. The combination of numerical data and visual proof reinforces the narrative of her disciplined approach. Her transparency about the numbers helps fans understand the scale of her achievements.

Jameson’s Career Evolution and Personal Growth

Jameson’s health updates come amidst a broader narrative of personal transformation and career evolution. Born in Las Vegas, Nevada, in April 1974, she rose to fame in the adult film industry before retiring in 2008. She has since reinvented herself as a born-again Christian and a television personality. She announced her marriage earlier this year, marking another chapter in her personal life. Her recent return to performing involved hosting a male strip revue in the UK, showing her continued presence in entertainment.

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In interviews, Jameson has discussed her emotional healing and spiritual growth as central to her well-being. She stated that her early adult life involved significant emotional wounds from her career in the adult industry. She now finds self-assurance through her faith and gratitude. Sobriety and a daily connection with God form the foundation of her current lifestyle. This spiritual framework underpins her physical health choices and public persona. Her journey reflects a comprehensive approach to living well in her fifth decade.