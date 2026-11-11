Jenna Dewan and Chmerkovskiy Eliminated After Winning Dance‑Off and Scoring 28‑of‑30 on DWTS

Contestants Jenna Dewan and professional dancer Chmerkovskiy are eliminated from Dancing With the Stars following a high‑profile episode that celebrated the Grammy Awards.

Jenna Dewan and her professional partner, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, were sent home after a November 10 episode of Dancing With the Stars that was tied to the Grammy Awards. The pair had earned 28 out of 30 possible points from the judges and added two bonus points when they surpassed competing celebrities in a dance‑off. The loss left the competition a week away from crowning a Season 35 champion.

Chmerkovskiy reflected on the outcome as "definitely a sad result," but said he had no regrets, calling their run "great." He thanked fans and promised that he and Dewan would still dance together whenever they had the chance. Dewan, 45, acknowledged the mental and emotional toll of the show and said it had been a "particularly tough week" for many participants. She also praised the camaraderie on the floor, describing it as the "best time of our life."

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The episode began with a sultry Argentine tango performed by Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, followed by a fiery paso doble from Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov. The judges-whose identities were not disclosed in the new report-gave the couple a solid score, but it was not enough to secure safety.

After the elimination, the show's host and one of its judges emphasized that "you can't count anyone out" as the finale approaches. He expressed his best wishes for all remaining contestants and announced that the semifinalists had just been revealed, increasing the drama for the final weeks.

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Dewan's career began as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson, appearing in several music videos and touring with the superstar. Her experience on the dance floor and the emotional investment she described in the new interview highlight why her departure feels like a turning point for the season.

The elimination of Dewan and Chmerkovskiy brings the series closer to its grand finale, which fans can watch on network television next month. The remaining pairs will face a series of high‑stakes performances and an intensified scoring system as they vie for the title. Television watchers and dance enthusiasts alike will continue to tune in to see who ultimately takes home the coveted trophy.

By aligning the episode with the Grammy Awards, the network leveraged a large entertainment audience to boost viewership. The crossover between musical and dance fans underscored the show's popularity and its ability to capture cross‑genre attention. As the season winds down, the show celebrates its success by showcasing its engagement with both pop culture and competitive dance.