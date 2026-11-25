“This happens every birthday,” Jenna said as Sheinelle Jones surprised her with custom pajamas and video messages from famous friends.

The Nov. 25 episode of TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle was all about Jenna Bush Hager’s 45th birthday, and it took her about a minute to start crying.

“I feel 26,” Jenna said. Then her voice caught.

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“I mean, I feel young, and yet here I am,” she said, tearing up. “But also, why? Why do I … this happens every birthday. ”“I do feel really fulfilled, and I know that that’s such a lucky thing, to really love my life,” she said.

“That is the most beautiful thing,” Sheinelle said. “That’s all you could want as a parent, is to hear your kids say that they love their life. ” Still crying, Jenna turned to her co-host.

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“I love my life. I love sitting next to you every day,” she said.

“We’ve had almost a year of shows together. I love going home to my“I wake up every morning excited to be with every single one of the people in this room, and I know not everybody gets that life,” she said.

“So I hope that I’m going to take every day of this year and feel really grateful. ”“We went out for a dinner, just the two of us, and somebody brought us a little cake, and we took a selfie because there was nobody to take the picture,” Jenna said.

“We try to celebrate in some way, and when we were young, we definitely celebrated. ”Jenna never felt that pull.

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“We shared, and I was happy to share with her,” she said, explaining that she and Barbara “kind of shared a group” of friends. Celebrity friends sent video messages too, including Andy Cohen, Leslie Bibb, Ciara and Russell Wilson, Chelsea Handler, Dwyane Wade, Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston.

“Gosh, you are one of my most favorite people in the entire world. You are so much fun. You are such a great mom,” Munn said.

“Are you crying yet? I mean, if you’re not crying right now, I kind of feel insulted, because you kind of cry about everything. ”— and fancies herself an expert on all things twin-related! In 2024, Rachel received an NBC Gem Award for her contributions to NBC.

Rachel lives in the Boston area with her husband, their two daughters, and labrodaughter Asti. Follow her onGetty / Kensington PalaceJim Poorten / NBAE via Getty Images