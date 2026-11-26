Jenn Kuzmyk is leaving the Banff World Media Festival after nearly a decade. Meanwhile, New Metric Media has announced a new slate of comedy content including an animated series set at Leguma Beach High, a satirical mockumentary on Canadian history, and a D2C platform called Shozer designed to showcase emerging comedy talent.

Jenn Kuzmyk Stepping Down From Banff World Media Festival After Nearly A DecadeThe show, set to premiere in winter 2027, follows Gus and Brus , two deeply unpopular vegetable teenagers trying to survive life at Leguma Beach High, where high-society vine vegetables mingle with scrappy root transplants.

The unlikely friends have to navigate the indignities of adolescence in a world where school politics can get particularly rotten. Dane Clark, Viveno Caldinelli and Mark Montefiore co-created the show, with Caldinelli directing. New Metric Media is the producer in partnership with Little Black Stone Studios. Ariel Yang and Max Wolfond are the producers for New Metric, with Tysen Potter in the same role for Little Black Stone.

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Production will cater for vertical and horizontal viewing, and you can watch a first-look clip above. , a mockumentary series that takes a twisted and satirical look at the most infamous moments in Canadian history. These will include the mysterious fire that destroyed the Parliament building in 1916 and the Toronto Maple Leafs’ latest Stanley Cup win.