Jenkins Warns Labour Apology For Slave Trade Invites Reparations Claims

Sir John Jenkins argues that Labour's planned apology for slavery and perceived weakness in foreign policy will invite billions in reparations and challenge British sovereignty.

Former British diplomat Sir John Jenkins has issued a stern warning that the Labour Government's anticipated apology for the historical slave trade risks triggering an unsustainable financial burden on UK taxpayers. Jenkins, a former director for the Middle East and North Africa at the Foreign Office, characterizes the planned statement as part of a broader culture of capitulation that threatens national sovereignty and economic stability.

Apology Triggering Financial Demands

Speaking on Thursday, Jenkins described Prime Minister Andy Burnham's intention to apologize as a 'shakedown' orchestrated by what he termed 'professional grievance entrepreneurs'. He argued that these groups are exploiting the nation's sense of historical guilt to extract reparations from the British public. This warning coincides with the Government's pledge to hold formal talks on the harms of the slave trade during a meeting of Commonwealth countries in Antigua this week.

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While Burnham has ruled out direct cash reparations, he has not dismissed alternative financial contributions. Jenkins contends that such gestures merely embolden external actors to pursue increasingly extravagant claims, citing a recent United Nations vote that highlighted an estimated £18 trillion bill for slavery proposed by former colonial powers.

Weakness Encourages Territorial Challenges

The former ambassador pointed to the Chagos Islands dispute as a primary example of how concessions undermine British interests. Jenkins asserted that attempts to 'surrender' the archipelago have failed to resolve sovereignty issues and have instead created new challenges after other nations detected perceived weakness. He specifically noted that by accepting a non-binding court ruling on the territory, Labour has strengthened Argentina's claims regarding the Falklands.

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This pattern of retreat, according to Jenkins, mirrors the UK's historical responses to threats from the IRA, Iran, and Islamist groups. He argued that each instance of accepting grievances detrimental to national security has led to fresh concessions, leaving the country exposed to further demands that erode its strategic position on the global stage.

Rebuilding Armed Forces Over Soft Power

To counter these challenges, the Policy Exchange report authored by Jenkins urges the Government to abandon 'tired mantras about soft power'. Instead, the former diplomat advocates for a significant rebuild of the Armed Forces to reassert Britain's authority and deter opportunistic claims. He described the current approach as a cynical mercenary shakedown of a guilt-ridden West by those seeking to exploit national anxiety.

Jenkins criticized the range of claims for reparations as ranging from 'ignorant to bizarre', suggesting that the state's willingness to engage with such narratives validates their legitimacy. He warned that this trajectory encourages countries to test British resolve, potentially leading to a steady diminution of national resources and influence.

Foreign Policy And Commonwealth Relations

Professor John Bew, a foreign policy adviser to four former prime ministers and contributor to the report, supported the call for a firmer stance. Bew observed that Britons engage in 'self-flagellation and status anxiety' with a unique intensity, arguing that foreign policy requires a 'stiffening of spine'. He advised the Government to pursue historical self-reflection rather than self-flagellation to avoid offering an open invitation for adversaries to take advantage.

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Meanwhile, Prime Minister Burnham has committed to a formal apology while refusing direct reparations. Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband indicated that the review process into potential alternative contributions would likely conclude within a year. The Government has announced a £40 million fund to invest in Caribbean infrastructure, aiming to support Commonwealth countries struggling with debt repayments without setting a precedent for direct slave trade compensation.