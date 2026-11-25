Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans addresses her wheelchair use, CRPS diagnosis, and the cancellation of her live show, clarifying her stance on disability accusations.

Teen Mom Two star Jenelle Evans has publicly addressed the cancellation of her upcoming live filming project with Plantation. She also clarified serious accusations regarding her disability and treatment of veterans. Speaking from her bed on Tuesday, November 24, Evans explained her situation in detail.

Evans directly refuted claims that she is exaggerating her physical limitations. She stated she is severely depressed and cries almost daily because she cannot walk. She emphasized that her condition is not a fabrication but a daily struggle with chronic mobility loss. Evans has been using a wheelchair full-time since April of this year due to a severe medical condition.

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The Teen Mom Two alum criticized the organization Plantation for announcing the end of their collaboration. Evans noted that Plantation responded to a social media user who falsely accused her of hating disabled people and veterans. The organization stated their full concept did not align with their mission and was independent of her public comments. Evans argued that this method of communication validated the false accusations against her.

She insisted that respecting veterans and accessibility issues is personally significant to her as a wheelchair user. She believes the timing of the cancellation notice gave the impression that the organization was backing those harmful claims. Plantation claimed their decision was solely based on the show's concept, not her participation. Evans shared the organization's response in her direct messages to her followers.

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Evans has been battling Complex Regional Pain Syndrome, a condition diagnosed after an April knee injury. She revealed in a September 7 Instagram video that her doctor confirmed the CRPS diagnosis. After visiting a pain management clinic, she received a steroid shot in her lower back. This medical intervention resulted in excruciating pain that required hospitalization.

She described suffering daily pain from the base of her skull to her tailbone. This chronic discomfort is layered on top of the leg pain that necessitated her wheelchair use. Evans shared these details to provide context for her mental health struggles. She stated she has been transparent with fans about her health challenges over the years.

Regarding her son Jace, Evans confirmed he is living at her mother's house rather than with her. She and her mother mutually agreed on this living situation for Jace. This arrangement comes as she manages her own severe health issues. An MRI from 2022 identified a cyst filled with cerebrospinal fluid in her back.

A recent follow-up scan showed the cyst has grown to nearly four millimeters. Doctors warn that continued expansion could lead to paralysis. This potential medical crisis adds to her current burden of chronic pain and depression. Evans emphasized that these health battles are ongoing and significantly impact her life.

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Following her emotional video statements, Evans announced she is taking a detox from social media. She posted a final message on Instagram Stories indicating a break from online platforms. This decision follows her return to her ex-partner David Eason, whom she says she is now done with.

Evans promised her fans that she is ending her relationship with Eason. She felt it necessary to address the topic of Eason to maintain transparency. Her immediate focus appears to be on health management and distancing herself from public controversy. The Teen Mom alum's statements highlight a convergence of personal health and family dynamics.

Evans' candid admission of severe depression and pain aims to rebuild trust with her audience. By detailing the specific medical diagnosis of CRPS, she provides factual backing for her disability. The cancellation of her Plantation project represents a significant professional setback during this vulnerable period. Fans are now witnessing the direct intersection of her health crisis and public scrutiny.

Her request for privacy through a social media detox signals a need for recovery time. The situation underscores the intense pressure faced by reality television stars dealing with real-world medical emergencies. Evans' narrative shifts the focus from entertainment speculation to genuine health advocacy and personal survival.