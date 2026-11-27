Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans clarifies that her son Jace, 17, resides with her mother as they mutually agree, while managing her own CRPS disability during Thanksgiving.

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans addressed online speculation regarding her son Jace's living arrangements during Thanksgiving 2026. The reality television personality confirmed that the seventeen-year-old resides with her mother following a mutual agreement. This clarification arrived as she documented a drama-free family gathering on social media platforms.

Clarifying Jace's Custody Arrangement

Evans stated exclusively to Us Weekly on Thursday that Jace is currently back at his grandmother's house. She explained that he is not moving in with her due to the circumstances surrounding their living situation. The mother of three emphasized that she and her mother have mutually agreed upon this specific arrangement.

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During a TikTok Live session, Evans detailed the history of their attempts at cohabitation. She noted that Jace is accustomed to growing up somewhat like a single child. He lives with her mother and visits her house every weekend to maintain a relationship with his siblings.

The thirty-four-year-old explained that previous attempts to have him live with her failed due to complex dynamics. She mentioned that her mother tried for years to facilitate this setup. Ultimately, Jace's mental health challenges became the primary factor in the decision.

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Evans' Health Battle and Public Criticism

While navigating family logistics, Evans continues to manage complex regional pain syndrome. She suffered this condition following knee surgery, which has left her severely disabled. She noted in a post from her bed on Tuesday, November 24, that she is in constant pain from her skull to her tailbone.

Evans expressed frustration with critics who questioned her disability status. She highlighted that she has been in a wheelchair since April. The star stated that she is severely depressed and cries almost daily because she cannot walk.

She rejected claims that she is faking a disability or dislikes disabled individuals. Evans asserted that she is still disabled and suffers from the physical limitations of CRPS. Her social media presence has become a platform to explain her ongoing health struggles to her followers.

Celebrity Thanksgiving Reflections

Hollywood stars are expressing gratitude as they celebrate Thanksgiving 2026. Before turkey was served, many celebrities documented their family celebrations on social media. Others shared what they were grateful for during the holiday season.

Hoda Kotb found a silver lining in the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade postponement. The show host noted the parade was delayed until Saturday, November 28. Kotb commented on the massive scale of the floats, acknowledging that time flies when children grow up.

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Evans engaged with her fans by liking supportive comments on Instagram. One fan praised her for maintaining a drama-free gathering with her children. Another comment highlighted the joy of seeing a mother happy with all her kids present for the holiday.

Impact on Family Dynamics and Public Perception

The update on Jace's living situation resolves recent rumors about his welfare. Evans emphasized that the arrangement prioritizes his mental health and stability. The decision reflects a collaborative effort between Jenelle and Jace's maternal grandmother.

Fans have shown strong support for Evans despite her health issues. Comments on her posts reflect admiration for her transparency about her disability. The holiday season has provided a moment for her to connect with supporters while managing her chronic pain.

As Thanksgiving 2026 progresses, Evans continues to balance family responsibilities with her health recovery. The reality star uses her platform to educate the public on CRPS. Her focus remains on maintaining a stable environment for her children during this period of adjustment.