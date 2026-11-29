Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans marks her eldest son Jace's 17th birthday. She discusses his new tattoo, family struggles, and recent custody updates in a candid social media post.

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans marked the significant milestone of her eldest son Jace turning 17 on Sunday, August 2. The 34-year-old mother took to Instagram to celebrate the occasion, sharing a nostalgic series of photos depicting the pair at various stages of his childhood. The post highlighted the emotional weight of watching her firstborn navigate the complexities of adolescence, a period Evans described as inherently difficult for many young people.

Controversial Tattoo Decision and Parental Consent

In a raw and unfiltered video clip shared alongside the birthday tribute, Evans revealed that Jace had just received his first tattoo, a "poison tree" design inked along his arm. The decision to permit the procedure was made possible under Florida state law, which allows individuals aged 17 to obtain body art with explicit parental consent. Evans, who has several tattoos of her own, explained that her approval was contingent upon reviewing the proposed design beforehand, ensuring it aligned with her parental guidance and values.

Also read Jenelle Evans Responds to Jace Living Situation During Thanksgiving 2026

The conversation in the video showed Evans questioning Jace about his initial interest in a different design. She recalled asking him if he was still planning to get a centipede tattoo, to which he confirmed he had changed his mind. When she expressed relief that he had chosen the poison tree over the insect, Jace admitted he was nervous. Evans viewed her involvement in the decision-making process as a victory, stating she was happy to steer her son away from designs he might have chosen impulsively with the influence of his peers.

Custody Updates and Living Arrangements

The birthday celebration occurs against a backdrop of ongoing legal and familial turbulence for the Evans household. In March of this year, Jenelle Evans filed for emergency custody of Jace following a severe incident where her son allegedly pulled a gun on relatives. This legal action was taken while Jace was living with his maternal grandmother in North Carolina, a arrangement that separated him from his mother and her younger children, who currently reside in Las Vegas. The custody motion was subsequently filed, marking a critical juncture in their legal dispute.

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Despite the prior separation, Evans recently clarified Jace's current living situation to the public. Before hosting her "I Do, I Did, I'm Done" divorce party at the Spearmint Rhino in New York City on Thursday, June 12, the reality star confirmed to Us Weekly that Jace had returned home to live with her. She described him as doing well in his new environment, attempting to counter narratives that suggested he had voluntarily chosen to distance himself from his mother or that he was unwanted in the household.

Family Dynamics and Public Perception

Evans has frequently addressed the public speculation surrounding her family structure and her relationship with Jace. During an October TikTok livestream, she explained that Jace had grown accustomed to a routine where he lived with his grandmother and visited her home every weekend. She noted that this arrangement allowed him to maintain a sense of stability similar to growing up as a single child within that specific context, aiming to reassure fans that the dynamic was structured for his comfort and not a result of family rejection.

The intersection of personal milestones and public scrutiny continues to define the Evans family narrative. By celebrating Jace's 17th birthday with transparency about his recent tattoo and current residence, Evans seeks to control the narrative surrounding her parenting choices. The event underscores the delicate balance she maintains between honoring her son's growing independence and navigating the legal battles that have recently impacted their family cohesion.