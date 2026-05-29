Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus' Friendship is Put to the Test After Evans Announces Move to Florida

Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus' friendship has been put to the test after Evans announced she will be moving to Florida. DeJesus expressed her feelings on the move saying she wishes Evans and her kids the best but needs to stay away. Evans fired back via text and online saying DeJesus was toxic and needed to stop mentioning her name.

Jenelle Evans and Briana DeJesus' friendship has been put to the test after Evans announced she will be moving to Florida . DeJesus, a costar and friend of Evans on MTV 's Teen Mom , expressed her feelings on the move saying she wishes Evans and her kids the best but needs to stay away.

The drama began when Evans posted about looking at places in Florida but ultimately ended up in Las Vegas. DeJesus reacted via Snapchat saying she was surprised by the move and felt that Evans was using her for views and clout. Evans fired back via text and online saying DeJesus was toxic and needed to stop mentioning her name. The two have been friends since Evans started appearing on Teen Mom 2 and have been through ups and downs together.

However, their friendship appears to be on shaky ground after Evans' recent move. Evans has been making headlines for her personal life, including a recent incident involving her ex-husband David Eason and her son Jace. Evans filed for emergency custody of Jace after the incident but was denied. The two have been through a lot together, including a tumultuous relationship and the birth of their daughter Ensley.

Despite their challenges, Evans and Eason have remained together and have continued to make headlines for their reality TV show. Evans has also been open about her struggles with trust and her difficulty in forming close relationships. She has stated that she was blindsided by DeJesus' behavior and felt that her friend was using her for clout and views.

Evans has also expressed her hurt and frustration with DeJesus' actions, saying that she was the only one who was there for her and treated her fairly. The drama between Evans and DeJesus has been playing out on social media, with both women sharing their thoughts and feelings about their friendship. The outcome of their friendship remains to be seen, but it's clear that their relationship is on shaky ground.

In other news, several stars from MTV's Teen Mom franchise are celebrating the end of the school year by attending prom. The kids of Teen Mom aren't so young anymore, and many of them are growing up and moving on to new chapters in their lives. The franchise hasn't aired a new episode since the middle of 2025, but the stars continue to make headlines for their personal lives and relationships





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