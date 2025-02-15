Jen Psaki Slams Democrats: 'Retired From Messaging,' Party 'Disconnected From People'

Former Biden Press Secretary Jen Psaki criticizes the Democratic Party for their messaging and inability to connect with voters. She argues that Democrats use overly academic language and fail to effectively counter Republican policies.

MSNBC host and former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki has declared she has 'retired from the world of Democratic messaging' and delivered a scathing critique of the party's failure to connect with voters in the 2024 election. Psaki, appearing on comedian Jon Stewart's 'The Weekly Show' podcast, argued that Democrats , including those on television, have been using language that is too academic and disconnected from the concerns of everyday people.

'When Democrats, and including people who are on television in a variety of ways, were saying things like, ‘Authoritarianism is under threat and democracy is on the ballot,’ I think we were speaking in a manner that was so academic and Ivory Tower, it wasn't talking about a lot of the things people actually care about,' she stated. Psaki continued, 'So, I don't know that people voted against democracy, I think they voted in some ways against protection of the status quo and kind of the disconnected academic Ivory Tower elite language that is too often used by Democrats, sometimes on cable television.' She emphasized the need to abandon overly academic terms like 'authoritarianism' and 'oligarchy,' stating, 'Cross authoritarianism and oligarchy out of every script. Nobody talks this way.'Psaki also expressed frustration that Democrats haven't been effectively challenging the Trump administration's cuts to programs and explaining the direct impact on people's lives, even those who support smaller government. Stewart expressed surprise at this lack of pushback, to which Psaki sighed and admitted, 'I wish I knew the answer to that question.' Stewart remarked on the poignancy of her sigh, noting that he doesn't see a clear understanding within the Democratic Party about how they ended up in this position. 'I don’t see that yet, either,' Psaki replied. Stewart, who leans towards progressive politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders, further criticized the Democratic Party for its lack of democratic principles, citing instances like their efforts to favor Hillary Clinton over Sanders in the 2016 primary. He suggested that the time has come for the party to 'break some s---' after losing everything and being out of power





