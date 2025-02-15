Jen Psaki Declares Retirement From Democratic Messaging, Blames Party's Elite Language for 2024 Loss

Former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki, now an MSNBC host, criticized the Democratic Party for its disconnect with voters, claiming its use of academic and elite language failed to resonate with the public. Psaki appeared on Jon Stewart's 'The Weekly Show' podcast, where she argued that Democrats need to abandon their 'Ivory Tower' approach and focus on issues that genuinely matter to people. She also expressed frustration that the party isn't effectively pushing back against the Trump administration's policies, particularly its cuts to programs.

MSNBC host and former Biden press secretary Jen Psaki declared she has 'retired from the world of Democratic messaging' and lectured the party on how they failed to reach voters in 2024 and continue to fail.

'I feel like when Democrats, and including people who are on television in a variety of ways, were saying things like, ‘Authoritarianism is under threat and democracy is on the ballot,’ I think we were speaking in a manner that was so academic and Ivory Tower, it wasn't talking about a lot of the things people actually care about,' Psaki argued while appearing on comedian Jon Stewart's 'The Weekly Show' podcast. She went on to say, 'So, I don't know that people voted against democracy, I think they voted in some ways against protection of status-quo and kind of the disconnected academic Ivory Tower elite language that is too often used by Democrats, sometimes on cable television.' Psaki added that one of her takeaways going forward was to 'cross authoritarianism and oligarchy out of every script. Nobody talks this way.' Psaki also expressed frustration that Democrats aren't pushing back enough on the Trump administration cutting programs and explaining how it will directly affect the lives of even people who want to downsize the government. 'But that seems obvious, Jen! So why are they not doing it?' Stewart replied. Psaki responded with a sigh and said, 'I wish I knew the answer to that question.' 'That is the most painful sigh I've ever heard,' Stewart said. 'I've retired from the world of Democratic messaging in some ways,' Psaki said. After wondering about whether the current state of affairs is a 'punishment' from the voters against the Democrats, Stewart said that he still does not see an 'understanding' from the party 'of how they ended up in this position.' 'I don't see that yet, either,' Psaki replied.Rogan later noted he leans towards progressive politicians like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and argued, 'I’ve been shocked by how un-democratic the Democratic Party can be,' such as by 'putting their foot on the scales' to help Hillary Clinton against Sanders in 2016. Psaki said after Democrats 'lost everything,' are out of power and in control of nothing, the time has come for the party to 'break some s---.





