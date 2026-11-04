Jen Lilley Reveals Details on Upcoming Jimmy Stewart Biopic 'Jimmy'

Actor Jen Lilley discusses her role as Gloria Stewart in the new biopic "Jimmy," detailing the star's WWII service and enduring marriage with KJ Apa starring as the legend.

Actor Jen Lilley is bringing the life of Hollywood legend James Stewart to the silver screen in a new biographical film titled "Jimmy." The movie explores the actor's early career and his significant service during World War II. Lilley portrays Gloria Stewart, the wife who fundamentally changed the trajectory of her husband's personal life.

Discovering Gloria's Impact on Stewart

Lilley found the dynamic between the couple particularly fascinating because the public had long viewed Stewart as an "eternal bachelor." No one predicted he would settle down, let alone marry a woman who was already a mother to two boys from a previous marriage. Gloria Hatrick McLean adopted both boys, and the couple later welcomed twin daughters of their own.

Also read How Saturday Night Live Paid Tribute to Patrick Stewart Days After His Death

The actress connected deeply with their family structure, noting she shares a similar composition with her own husband, having two adopted boys and two girls. She emphasized that their marriage lasted far longer than typical Hollywood norms, describing it as a union anyone would aspire to have. Lilley focused on conveying the strength of their bond despite having limited screen time in the larger biopic.

From George Bailey to Military Hero

The film shifts focus from Stewart's iconic festive roles to his military career and life after World War II. Lilley noted that many aspects of the story serve as a prequel to his most famous role as George Bailey in "It's a Wonderful Life." Watching the classic film with this new context reveals striking parallels between the character and the real-life actor.

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Initially, producers considered Lilley for the role of Donna Reed, Stewart's co-star. This casting talk stemmed partly from her reputation as one of Hallmark's Queens of Christmas. However, they determined she appeared "a little too old" for that specific character. They ultimately sought someone who could authentically portray the maternal presence required for Gloria.

Lilley jokingly expressed satisfaction with being deemed "too old," viewing wrinkles as a sign of being taken more seriously in her career. She mentioned her dream role involves playing a homicide detective, but accepted the part of Gloria because it allowed her to bring heart to the screen. She rewatched "It's a Wonderful Life" to prepare, which moved her to tears upon realizing the deep connection between the roles.

Christmas Movies and Theater Release

With over a dozen Christmas titles in her career, Lilley remains a prominent figure in holiday cinema. Her first film in the genre was 2015's "The Spirits of Christmas," which continues to trend strongly every holiday season. She and writer Tracy Andreen are hoping to produce a sequel, which they believe is even stronger than the original.

The biopic "Jimmy" featuring KJ Apa as Stewart and Jen Lilley as Gloria is scheduled for theatrical release on November 6. Veterans are eligible for free tickets by visiting Shrimp Basket, the Gulf Shores-based seafood chain. This promotional offer highlights the film's respect for military service, mirroring Stewart's own distinguished career as a military officer.