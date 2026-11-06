Jen Lilley on busting the myths and misconceptions on foster parenting and adoption

Jen Lilley has been a longtime advocate for children in foster care and ended up adopting two of her four children from the system.The Hallmark star has opened

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 15: Jen Lilley attends the "Daniel And The Fiery Furnace" world premiere at AMC Thoroughbred 20 on September 15, 2026 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Jen Lilley has been a longtime advocate for children in foster care and ended up adopting two of her four children from the system. FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 27: Jen Lilley attend the "JIMMY" exclusive Franklin screening at Franklin Theatre on October 27, 2026 in Franklin, Tennessee.

Also read Jen Affleck Files for Divorce From Zac in Utah Following Reality TV Struggles

The Hallmark star has opened up on her journey in the book, “Called to Foster: An Honest Guide to Getting Started,” released earlier this year and co-written with foster care expert Dr. John DeGarmo. I think the biggest myth and misconception overall that I hope to bring awareness to is that the majority of Americans, at least, wrongfully assume that kids in foster care are bad kids,” Lilley told PauseRewind’s Elizabeth Stanton.

“Before I fostered, that was my husband's conception, and the reason for that is because usually the system does not do a great job, unfortunately, of treating the trauma that the boys and girls have gone through, and so when you have untreated trauma for anyone, that often does result in behaviors that are less than desirable. ” She continued, “But the kids are not bad kids.

They are not put into the system because of anything that they've done wrong. They've been put into a system that's extremely broken, and unfortunately, usually is not set up for the best interest of the child, unfortunately, and so I want to just dispel the myth that these are bad kids. They're not. ” Lilley said when it comes to the book, she provides “the honest side,” including the ups, downs, humor, and love it takes.

FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 15: Jen Lilley attends the "Daniel And The Fiery Furnace" world premiere at AMC Thoroughbred 20 on September 15, 2026 in Franklin, Tennessee. “You can totally tell when it's Dr. John writing because he's like, ‘perhaps,’ ‘indeed,’ ‘the statistics assume’ And then there's me, like, hot mess Sally over here, just like, let me tell you about the time I got thrown up all over and spotted by a fan at the same time,” Lilley said with a laugh, adding, she’s also been “soap opera slapped” in court by a child’s aunt who wanted custody.

Advertisement

“But my whole goal is just to show people there's a huge misconception that you have to be a special person to foster. You don't actually have to be a special person. You just have to be having a willing heart. ” Lilley credits her parents, who she says were “unofficial foster parents” throughout her childhood, with having the “seeds of empathy planted from a young age.

” She also realized she had a platform as an actress, particularly after landing roles on “General Hospital” and in the Oscar-nominated film “The Artist. ” LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: Jen Lilley attends the Salvation Army's presentation of the 2019 celebrity Red Kettle Kickoff, honoring Danny Trejo on December 06, 2019 at The Original Farmers Market in Los Angeles, California.

“I realized very quickly I was an up-and-coming actress. Like, who is this girl all of a sudden? And I had a platform, and I was speaking on different charitable organizations that I still love and support, but that are issues that have a lot of sunlight, like clean water initiatives and things like that. They're great, but a lot of celebrities already talk about that.

And so I started exploring what are the issues people really aren't talking about that desperately needs sunlight, and I just came across child abuse and neglect, domestic violence, human trafficking. Before human trafficking was like a buzzword, and I really dove headlong into that. And then that journey through mentoring and all of that led me to want to become a licensed foster parent,” she recalled.

Lilley and her husband, Jason Wayne, adopted two brothers, Kayden and Jeffrey, though it was never her goal because “Fostering and adopting are really two different things. The goal of foster care is to reunify the children with their families, obviously when that's healthy.

” The opportunity came along to adopt the boys into their home around the time they were trying to start a family, but Lilley wanted to be clear that while she has struggled with infertility and suffered two miscarriages, she was not pursuing foster care and adoption as a back up plan.

“I want to recognize, honor, and acknowledge that infertility is a majorly heartbreaking thing that many, many, many women face, and I can empathize with that deeply. I've had two miscarriages myself. It's hard. Infertility is hard.

However, people often assume that I did foster care because I couldn't get pregnant, and that is not further than the truth. I was on like five forms of birth control, because I just was like set on like I'll just foster. I love children. I love helping.

Advertisement

I love families,” she said. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 24: Jen Lilley and her Husband Jason Wayne attend the 28th Annual Movieguide Awards Gala at Avalon Theater on January 24, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. “But once my son Kaden's case went to adoption, I literally looked over at my husband and I said, ‘Okay.

’ I was looking at like my ovulation app because I again I was very like planning around not getting pregnant, and I was like, ‘Okay, I guess we're gonna be parents changing diapers and doing all that kind of stuff for the rest of our lives,’” she said.

“People don't know that I got into foster care just to foster, and then they often think that I have had like you know infertility, and then they think, oh, isn't it wonderful that you got pregnant like right after you adopted? And I'm like, well, yes, it is, but it was planned.

” NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - APRIL 15: Jen Lilley attends the "Unsung Hero" Nashville World Premiere at The Fisher Center for the Performing Arts on April 15, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. In addition to the book, Lilley also has a song called “It’s Gonna Be Okay,” and every dollar raised from its purchase goes to Childhelp, supporting the National Child Abuse Hotline.

Lilley always had an interest in singing and even pursued it professionally, but she had to make a choice between singing and acting full time, and went with acting as it was a better fit for her family.

“It meant a lot to me on a lot of personal levels to be able to do music again, write it, and then bring it to life, and then have it benefit an organization I care about so much,” Lilley said. Video shows 14-year-old attacked by older student at Stevens High School A 14-year-old Stevens High School student is recovering.

She says she was assaulted by a 17-year-old boy in the cafeteria at school while staff members watched'She's gone, Rudy': Father recounts daughter's chilling final call before Bronx killing For 14 minutes, retired NYPD officer Rudy Cantarini said, he listened as his daughter pleaded for her life over the phone. Then he heard a gunshot. San Antonio police are investigating an officer-involved shooting on the far West Side near Lone Star Parkway and Alamo Ranch Parkway.

One person is dead, another is hospitalized in critical condition. No officers hurt.