Jen Hatmaker Files for Divorce After Learning of Her Husband's Affair

HGTV star Jen Hatmaker made the difficult decision to file for divorce after learning of her husband's affair. As she poured out her feelings in a heartfelt video and Instagram Story, she shared her pain and hurt. Through her struggles, she found healing and grew stronger

Jen Hatmaker decided to file for divorce after learning of her husband's affair during their marriage. As an HGTV star, she shared on a podcast that she felt instantly that the marriage should end.

She explained that she knew this marriage would be over, recognizing that the relationship was doomed, although it was difficult to admit. Her personal life and relationship with her husband were hit hard when she learned about his affair. She wrote about the pain on a video she posted on TikTok, which soon went viral, alongside a heartfelt Instagram Story explaining her pain and hurt. Jen moved on from her husband by separating briefly before reconciling.

She noted that her husband was someone she loved, and while she had to end the marriage, she still loved him. She exposed herself as vulnerable to her children, but she learned to face her emotions and be there for them as they learned to cope with her heartbreak. In her life as a nurse and author, she has shared her experience and struggled to find peace in her difficult emotions. She has expressed her regret in doing so.

This experience ultimately made her realize that her own identity had been wrapped up in being a wife and a mom. During the moments of self-reflection, she came to terms with the distressed period ahead, and now she continues to seek healing and grow for the next chapter of her life with her family and husband.

Jen Hatmaker is a renowned HGTV star and she met her late husband Brian through their work as counselors at a summer camp for terminally and chronically ill children. Brian and Jen got married in August 2012. Brian had an interest in 'homesteading, bushcraft, outdoor sports, and finding beauty in simple moments' according to his TikTok page. He has not publicly revealed his profession as he has a security measure to protect his safety. The affair led them to dissolve their marriage. Even thoughgiltsc





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