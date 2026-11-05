Jen and Zac Affleck Marriage Ends in Utah Divorce

Jen and Zac Affleck filed for divorce in Utah in November 2026 after seven years of marriage. The former Mormon Wives stars cite therapy and public exposure as key factors in their separation.

Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck have officially ended their marriage following a legal filing submitted in Utah in November 2026. The split comes just months after the couple announced they were expecting their fourth child together. This development marks a significant conclusion to their time on the Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

The Couple Relationship Timeline

The partnership began when the pair met on the Mormon dating application Mutual in 2018. They wed the following year in 2019 at a local Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints temple. The proposal took place earlier at the Top of the Rock in New York City. Their union produced three children over seven years of marriage.

Also read Jen Affleck Files for Divorce From Zac in Utah Following Reality TV Struggles

Nora was born in November 2021 during the early years of their relationship. The couple welcomed their second daughter Penelope shortly after their wedding anniversary in late June 2025. Jen Affleck later announced her pregnancy with baby number four in June 2026. The couple had expanded their family twice before the new announcement.

Therapy and Public Exposure Challenges

Jen Affleck stated in May 2025 that professional therapy was essential for the couple. She explained that filming the television show created significant discomfort for Zac. The actress noted that it was particularly difficult for him to remain vulnerable on camera. She believed that without this support system, the couple could not have survived season one or season two.

Advertisement

Zac Affleck has since shared details about his life as a stay-at-home father on social media. One day before the divorce filing, he posted a video from a beach with their youngest child. The caption highlighted the joy of raising their children near the ocean and sunset. This public documentation of his parenting role contrasted with the private struggles of the marriage.

Pregnancy Struggles and Family Dynamics

Zac Affleck revealed on The Viall Files in May 2025 that he was unaware of the second pregnancy initially. He claimed that Jen removed her IUD without his knowledge before conceiving Penelope. Jen Affleck described the experience of giving birth unmedicated as painful but empowering in July 2025. She credited her husband and her doula for supporting her through that moment.

The fourth pregnancy presented severe mental health challenges for Jen Affleck. She disclosed that prenatal depression returned with heavier intensity during this period. Dark thoughts persisted throughout her first trimester and caused her significant fear. The combination of pregnancy, a cross-country move, and parenting duties felt impossible on many days.

Current Status and Family Separation

The legal separation in Utah leaves the couple to navigate co-parenting their three children. Nora remains the eldest child of the estranged pair. Jen Affleck has previously praised her daughter as spunky and full of life on Instagram. The family is now adjusting to life after the conclusion of their televised chapter.

Advertisement

Support from friends, family, and strangers helped Jen Affleck through the darkest moments of her pregnancy. The divorce filing signals a new phase for the former couple. Their story continues to draw attention from viewers who followed their journey on Hulu. The details of the divorce proceedings remain private for now.