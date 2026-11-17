Jen Affleck filed for divorce from Zac Affleck while they are co-parenting their three children and expecting a fourth baby. Discover the latest updates on their separation and family plans.

Jen Affleck filed for divorce from Zac Affleck earlier this month, though insiders reveal the former couple maintains a close connection. The pair talks every day while they navigate this transition in their lives together.

Co-Parenting and Baby Name Planning

Jen and Zac Affleck are actively working on baby names and are excited to welcome their upcoming child. Zac has stated he will be present in the delivery room to support Jen through the entire process.

Also read Jen Affleck Reveals Fourth Pregnancy Rumors as Final Straw in Divorce from Zac Affleck

The couple is currently working on a detailed plan to manage their family dynamics. They intend to parent their three existing children together as they adjust to their new roles as separated partners.

Their children include Nora, who is five years old, Lucas, who is three, and Penny, who is fifteen months old. These ages correspond to their births in November 2021, July 2023, and June 2025 respectively.

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Although they are estranged, Jen and Zac are still living under the same roof. However, Zac is actively looking for his own place and has informed Jen of this decision to move out.

Previous Marital Struggles and Financial Issues

Jen Affleck revealed on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County that the marriage had been difficult. She noted that the couple briefly separated between the first and second seasons of the show.

They reconciled on November 10, 2024, but new issues arose regarding their finances. Jen claimed that over one hundred thousand dollars was missing from their bank account.

Jen suspected Zac was not being truthful and checked the accounts after feeling uneasy about the situation. She stated the money was gone and had likely been lost through online poker or cryptocurrency investments.

Jen also recounted an incident where someone tried to serve Zac papers at his parents' house. He was not there because he had not paid the extra charges to move out of their previous Arizona home.

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Supporting Careers and Next Steps

Zac Affleck had previously stepped back from his own pursuits to support Jen's career. He had been pursuing medical school before the couple decided to focus on her professional growth.

An insider clarified that Zac does not face financial instability, noting he had only lost sixty thousand dollars from day trading in a specific instance.

Jen, age twenty-seven, recently told Us magazine she needs to date herself before considering being the next Bachelorette. This comment was made ahead of the season premiere on Thursday, November 11.

Zac, age thirty, issued a statement to People wishing Jen happiness in the next phase of her life. He emphasized that he is focusing on his kids and figuring out what is next for him personally.