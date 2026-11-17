Jen and Zac Affleck address their divorce following The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives split. Jen reflects on grief while Zac focuses on his children in their first joint public statements.

Reality television personalities Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck have released separate statements regarding their recent divorce, marking a poignant end to a union that captivated audiences on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Jen Affleck, 27, described feeling a profound sense of grief over the dissolution of her marriage to Zac Affleck, 30, despite the widespread celebration of her new chapter. Her heartfelt social media post highlighted the complexity of moving on from a relationship that once seemed destined for a lifelong future.

Jen Affleck Reflects on Grief and Love

On Tuesday, November 17, Jen Affleck took to Instagram to share a collage of photos with her husband, explaining her decision to honor the love story they created together. She acknowledged that while people often focus on the painful aspects of a divorce, she finds herself grieving the good parts of their relationship more intensely. Jen, who met Zac when she was just 18, recalled feeling young and naive but certain of her love for him. She credited Zac with making her feel loved in a way she had never experienced before and stated that she genuinely believed God had answered her prayers by bringing him into her life.

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Despite the difficulties that led to their separation, Jen emphasized that she does not regret falling in love with Zac or the life they built. She acknowledged that their marriage was not always healthy and that they both made mistakes that brought out the worst in one another. However, she expressed gratitude for the amazing father Zac is to their children, a trait she will never take away from him regardless of what happened between them. Jen stated that she hopes they can both look back and remember the good without the hurt, noting that there really was so much good in their time together.

Zac Affleck's Statement on Family Focus

For the first time since his wife filed for divorce, Zac Affleck spoke to People magazine, offering a concise and forward-looking perspective on their split. Zac, 30, expressed hope that Jen would be happy in the next phase of her life while clarifying his own priorities. He stated that he is currently focusing on his kids and figuring out what is next for him personally. His brief comment contrasts with the more emotional and reflective tone of Jen's extensive post, highlighting different approaches to processing the end of their marriage.

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The couple's public statements come after a period where their relationship was a central storyline on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. The show, which premiered on Thursday, November 12, provided viewers with an intimate look at their struggles. During the series, Jen found herself grieving the relationship they once had, the two young people who fell in love, and the family and future she had always imagined. This televised journey added a layer of public scrutiny to their personal lives, making their current statements even more significant to their fanbase.

From Strongest to Separation Timeline

The divergence in the couple's public stance on their marriage is striking when compared to statements made just over a year prior. In April 2025, Jen Affleck had exclusively told Us that there was a night and day difference in their relationship and insisted that her marriage to husband Zac Affleck was stronger than ever at that time. This previous declaration of strength stands in stark contrast to the current reality of their divorce, illustrating how quickly circumstances can change in high-profile relationships.

Jen's latest post suggests that she is in a phase of realization, understanding that her marriage was still real and meaningful even if it did not last forever. She wrote that she can still love Zac, cherish the memories they made, and know that moving forward is what is best for both of them. Her message serves as a final acknowledgment of their shared history, aiming to preserve dignity and respect as they navigate their separate paths. The couple's experience on reality television has now transitioned into a real-life chapter of healing and co-parenting, as they both look to the future.