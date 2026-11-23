Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck are reportedly coparenting well as she prepares to welcome her fourth child amid their ongoing divorce, a source tells Us.

Jen Affleck, a cast member of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, is sharing glimpses of a recent trip as she prepares to welcome her fourth child. In several photos shared on Sunday, November 22, Jen is seen wearing a black lace outfit, while in another she wears a polka dot bikini on the beach with her daughter Nora, 5.

The posts come as Jen and her estranged husband, Zac Affleck, continue their divorce. The Hulu reality star also shared some of the trip photos on her Instagram Stories, along with personal reflections about the split and her faith.

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Co-Parenting Plan Amid Jen Affleck's Divorce

A source tells Us that Zac Affleck and Jen Affleck are in a good place despite their divorce. According to the source, the former couple is coparenting, and communication between them has been good.

The source describes both Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck as doing their best to stay cordial while preparing for the birth of their fourth baby. The ongoing divorce has not stopped the couple from working together on the family's next chapter.

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Jen Affleck Reflects on Faith and Grief

Jen Affleck wrote on Instagram that she has mixed emotions about the trip and is still trying to process them. She said that even in the midst of grief and change, she is grateful, adding that God has blessed her in more ways than she can count.

In a separate post, Jen Affleck said she still has many questions about her faith as she navigates her divorce and figures out what moving forward looks like. She said that even on her darkest days, she turns back to Jesus Christ, whom she called her Savior and the greatest source of healing, peace, and strength.

Reality TV Shaped Jen Affleck's Divorce Decision

Before she filed for divorce, Jen Affleck revealed on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County how difficult things had become between her and Zac Affleck. The marriage issues were front and center when the series premiered in 2024, and the show also documented a brief offscreen separation between the couple.

Jen Affleck said that filming reality TV sped up the process, because rewatching her life unfold in front of millions of people is like looking in a mirror. She added that the show highlights things she might otherwise miss.

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Jen Affleck also said that one year of therapy feels like 20 years of therapy because the experience is so much more magnified when shared with the world. She said she believes she would have still made the decision to divorce without reality TV, but it would have taken much longer.

Jen Affleck explained that she asked herself very hard questions about whether her relationship was the type she wanted her fourth child to look up to. When she realized the answer was no, she understood that she needed to make a change, and she said viewers will see much of that unfold in an upcoming season.