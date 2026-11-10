Jen Affleck Says Divorce Decision Came From Hard Questions About Her Marriage

Jen Affleck filed for divorce from Zac Affleck, citing questions about the example their relationship sets for her children. Her reality TV experience also shaped the decision.

Jen Affleck, 27, has filed for divorce from her husband, Zac Affleck, 30, and says the reason behind the split is the same reason the decision was so hard to make. Speaking exclusively to Us, Jen said the choice came down to a fourth child and the kind of marriage she wanted that child to see growing up. The divorce came as a surprise to some viewers, although the couple's marriage problems had been visible on television for some time.

Jen and Zac, who started dating in 2018 and married one year later, became public figures through The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The reality series premiered in 2024 and followed a group of Mormon mom influencers in Utah, including Jen and Zac. Jen filed for divorce earlier this month, according to the report.

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How the Divorce Decision Took Shape for Jen Affleck

Jen Affleck said she reached her decision after asking herself difficult questions about her marriage. She told Us that she wondered whether the relationship was one she wanted her child to look up to, and she said that once she realized the answer was no, she knew she needed to make a change.

Jen said the show had a direct effect on how she processed her marriage. She described watching her own life unfold in front of millions of people as the difference between looking in a mirror and simply living through a problem. In her words, one year of therapy felt like 20 years of therapy because the experience was magnified by sharing it with the world.

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Jen also said she believes she would have reached the same decision without reality television, but that it would have taken much longer. She added that the process of reflecting on her marriage was accelerated by filming, and she indicated that viewers will see more of that journey unfold in an upcoming season.

Zac Affleck Apologizes for Past Mistakes

Zac Affleck publicly apologized to Jen for his past mistakes in a post shared on Instagram. In the post, he wrote that he had married his dream girl and messed it up, and he said he was sorry for the way he spoke to her and for dimming her light.

Zac also said he was sorry that he could not make the changes he needed to make, and he acknowledged that he had let things reach this point. He wrote that he cannot change the past but promised to keep working on himself and to do everything he can to be the best father, coparent, and friend moving forward.

In the same message, Zac said he wanted to approach the next chapter of his life with nothing but love and gratitude for everything he and Jen shared, as well as the family they created and will continue to raise together.

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Family Milestones and Viewer Reaction After the Split

Jen and Zac have three children together, according to the couple's public history. Their daughter Nora was born in November 2021, their son Luca was born in July 2023, and their daughter Penelope was born in July 2025, after Jen announced she was expecting her third child.

The couple's relationship has drawn strong opinions from viewers since The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives aired. Jen initially stood by Zac, and the pair went through a brief separation before the current divorce filing. Those earlier moments, which were shown on screen, are part of why many fans said they saw the split coming.