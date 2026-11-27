Jen Affleck and estranged husband Zac Affleck celebrate the upcoming birth of their fourth child, a daughter, through a family beach picnic gender reveal event.

Jen Affleck and her estranged husband Zac Affleck recently marked the upcoming arrival of their fourth child with a gender reveal event centered around a beach picnic. The couple, who are currently navigating a complex divorce while co-parenting their three older children, shared the news with their followers through a heartfelt social media post. The family cut into a cake using wine glasses, which revealed that the expectant parents are welcoming a new daughter into their expanding family.

Jen Affleck Sharing Photos From Baby Bump

Jen Affleck, the star of the reality series Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has been openly documenting her pregnancy journey despite the ongoing split from her husband. On Sunday, November 22, she shared a series of photos on Instagram showcasing her baby bump during a solo babymoon trip taken before the birth of her fourth child. These images followed her initial announcement in June, where she posted a carousel of photos titled Chapter Four to confirm the pregnancy.

Also read Pregnant Jen Affleck Hospitalized for Labor Scare

Zac Affleck Discusses Divorce Reasons

Zac Affleck, 30, has been candid about the reasons behind his separation from Jen, who is 27. He stated that the couple married young and while they initially felt they had something special, life changes altered their dynamic. Zac emphasized that they signed up for reality television on a show that significantly impacted their lives and the lives of others involved in the production.

The former couple has four children together, including daughters Nora, age 5, and Penelope, age 16 months, as well as son Luca, age 3. The upcoming child will be their fourth. Zac admitted to feeling responsible for the family situation and expressed deep concern about how the relationship breakdown might affect their children, including the unborn daughter. He stated that he hopes they can still provide a normal childhood for the kids despite the changes in their family structure.

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Cordial Co-Parenting Dynamics

Despite the legal and emotional complexities of their divorce, sources indicate that Jen and Zac are maintaining a cordial relationship focused on their children. A source exclusively told Us that the pair are in a good place and that their communication regarding co-parenting has been positive. They are working together to ensure stability for their children as they prepare for the new addition to the family.

Jen Affleck Reflections on Relationship

Jen Affleck revealed in June that her pregnancy was a significant catalyst in her decision to end the marriage. She explained that the expectation of a fourth child forced her to ask difficult questions about the type of relationship she wanted her children to look up to. She realized that the current state of the marriage did not align with her values, leading to the filing for divorce.

Jen also discussed how filming and rewatching their lives for the show highlighted these issues. She noted that seeing their relationship unfold in front of millions of people helped her recognize the necessity of making a change. Her recent social media caption expressed that while their story may be changing, the love they have for their babies remains constant. The gender reveal event served as a public confirmation of this new chapter in their family's journey.