Jen Affleck Reveals Fourth Pregnancy Rumors as Final Straw in Divorce from Zac Affleck

Jen Affleck explains the final straw in her marriage to Zac Affleck, citing rumors of a fourth pregnancy as the catalyst for her divorce filing on The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives.

Jen Affleck has publicly identified the specific incident that served as the final straw in her marriage to Zac Affleck, revealing that false rumors of a fourth pregnancy triggered her decision to file for divorce. The revelation occurred during a promotional interview regarding the premiere of the Hulu reality series The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives, which is currently streaming. Affleck, 27, stated that the decision to leave the marriage was directly compelled by the discovery that her husband had informed others she was expecting.

Affleck explained that she had to confront difficult questions about the relationship environment when she learned that her husband had told others she was pregnant with a fourth child. She asked herself if she wanted that type of relationship dynamic for a potential child to look up to. The answer was a definitive no, which compelled her to make a change. She noted that the same reason she filed for divorce made the entire process emotionally difficult and painful.

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The controversy surrounding the pregnancy rumors involves Kortney Poulson, a personality featured on the Hulu series. Poulson responded to the backlash in an Instagram video on Saturday, November 14. She acknowledged that viewers were missing context from the show and accepted that people would form opinions without the full story. She emphasized her professional integrity regarding client confidentiality throughout her statement.

Poulson insisted that those who know her personally understand her serious approach to privacy and professional ethics. She stated she would never jeopardize the trust of her clients or the business she had built. The controversy highlights the tension between reality television narratives and real-life privacy, as Poulson clarified that she took steps to legally protect her professional reputation against the misinformation circulating online.

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Despite the tension, Jen Affleck publicly defended Poulson against the negative reaction. Affleck shared Poulson's statement on her Instagram Story and clarified that there was no ill intent behind the situation. She described the incident as a huge misunderstanding that lacked proper context. Affleck highlighted her long-standing personal friendship with Poulson, noting that Poulson has done her nails for years.

Affleck expressed love for Poulson and attested to her loyalty and the strong relationship she has with her clients. She urged the public to look beyond the edited narrative presented on television. Anyone who truly knows Kortney knows the kind of person she is, and the love and loyalty of her clients speak for themselves, Affleck concluded in her defense of her longtime friend and nail technician.

Affleck believes that the production of The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives: Orange County accelerated her divorce timeline significantly. She compared the experience of filming and rewatching her life to looking in a mirror in front of millions of people. She noted that sharing personal struggles on such a massive scale magnified the emotional weight of her therapy and self-reflection process.

She estimated that one year of therapy while on camera felt like twenty years of private therapy. However, Affleck confirmed that she would have still made the decision to divorce even without the reality TV exposure. She simply stated that the process would have taken much longer without the public platform forcing immediate reflection and accountability.

The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives: Orange County offered a glimpse into various couples navigating different stages of their relationships. The series debuted on Hulu in November 2026 and introduced audiences to Bobbi Althoff, Tyler Hawkins, Aspyn Ovard, Briana Davis, and other cast members. The show explores the complex dynamics of modern relationships within the Mormon community in Orange County.

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Affleck indicated that viewers will see more of the reasons behind her divorce unfold in future episodes. She emphasized that her priority is maintaining a good relationship with her husband for the sake of their existing family. The series continues to draw attention for its candid portrayal of personal and marital struggles in the public eye, providing a raw look at the consequences of public relationships.

The incident has sparked widespread discussion about the impact of reality television on personal marriages and privacy. Many viewers have expressed sympathy for Affleck's decision to prioritize a healthy environment for her children. The show has become a focal point for conversations about the ethics of filming marital discord and the lasting effects of viral moments.

Affleck's openness about the specific trigger for her divorce has resonated with fans who appreciate her honesty. By addressing the rumors directly and defending Poulson, she has attempted to control the narrative surrounding her split. The situation underscores the challenges of maintaining personal boundaries in the age of social media and reality TV.

As the series continues to air, more details about the relationships and struggles of the cast members are expected to emerge. The Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives: Orange County has already generated significant buzz and engagement. Affleck's comments provide a crucial piece of context for understanding the events that led to her separation from Zac Affleck and the ongoing legal proceedings.