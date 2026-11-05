Jen Affleck Reveals Divorce Filing From Zac Amidst Mental Health Journey

Jen Affleck officially files for divorce from Zac Affleck in Utah on November 3. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star opens up about her postpartum depression and marital struggles in a candid update for fans.

Jen Affleck has officially initiated divorce proceedings against her husband Zac Affleck, filing the paperwork in a Utah court on Tuesday, November 3. The reality television star, who rose to prominence on the Hulu series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, simultaneously submitted a potential parenting plan for judicial review. While the legal documents themselves remain largely private, the move marks a significant and public turning point in the couple's relationship, following months of transparent discussion regarding her mental health challenges.

Core Legal Details and Family Structure

The Affleck family, which includes three young children, now faces the complex reality of separation. Jen and Zac share daughters named Nora, who is 5 years old, and Penny, who is 16 months old, as well as a son named Luca, who is 3 years old. The couple initially began dating in 2018 and tied the knot one year later, building a large family in the eyes of their growing social media following. The filing of the divorce on November 3 signals that despite previous efforts to navigate marital difficulties on screen, the couple has decided to pursue a legal separation.

Also read Jen Affleck Files for Divorce From Zac in Utah Following Reality TV Struggles

Jen's Candid Disclosure on Mental Health

Before the final legal steps were taken, Jen Affleck used her platform to provide a raw and honest account of the personal battles that contributed to the strain on her marriage. In July, the 26-year-old actress shared via Instagram that her prenatal depression had returned during her latest pregnancy, noting that it felt even heavier than before. She described experiencing dark thoughts during her first trimester that terrified her, emphasizing the isolating nature of depression for those suffering from it.

Jen further elaborated on her struggles in June, explaining that she does not view depression as a beautiful or romantic experience. She stated that the condition is painful, confusing, and exhausting, yet she believes that divine intervention can eventually bring beauty from such hardship. Her posts highlighted how the illness forced her to slow down, ask deeper existential questions, and recognize that true strength sometimes requires admitting vulnerability and asking for help instead of pretending to be okay.

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Public Reaction and Stakeholder Perspectives

The couple's marital journey has been a central narrative thread for viewers of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives since they joined the cast. Jen's decision to share the aftermath of their struggles was intended to show the unvarnished reality of long-term marriage. She explained that while some couples reach a breaking point and end in divorce, others fight through rough patches, potentially finding that the hardship becomes a blessing in disguise. Her goal was to demonstrate that navigating these issues is a shared human experience, even for public figures.

Public opinion on the situation remains mixed, with many fans expressing support for Jen's transparency while others are disappointed by the end of the marriage they watched unfold. Zac Affleck maintained a supportive presence in the public eye prior to the legal filing, posting sweet parenting moments with their three children on social media on Monday, November 2. This display of co-parenting unity contrasted with the impending legal separation, showcasing the complexity of their final days as a married couple.

Impact on Viewers and Future Steps

The revelation of the divorce filing has immediate implications for the production of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and its upcoming seasons. Jen had previously mentioned on TikTok on Monday, April 6, that she had moved for the fifth time in a single year, citing the immense pressure of raising two babies while participating in reality television. The combination of frequent relocation, the demands of filming, and the weight of untreated mental health issues created a perfect storm that ultimately fractured the marriage.

For the general audience and those struggling with similar issues, Jen's story serves as a case study in the visibility of mental health crises. She stressed in her June social media post that if sharing her vulnerability helps even one person feel less alone, then every difficult conversation has been worthwhile. The upcoming spinoff series is expected to explore some of the dramatic events leading up to this split, providing further insight into the pressures faced by reality TV stars. The legal proceedings in Utah will now determine custody arrangements and other critical family matters, while Jen continues to advocate for better understanding and support for those fighting silent battles with depression. Those affected by similar issues are encouraged to seek professional help, with resources available through the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline for immediate support and guidance during times of crisis.