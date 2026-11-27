Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck shares gender reveal for her fourth child, a daughter, during ongoing contentious divorce proceedings with Zac Affleck.

Secret Lives Of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck publicly celebrated the impending arrival of her fourth child on Thursday while navigating the turbulent aftermath of her divorce proceedings from husband Zac Affleck. The 27-year-old social media influencer and television personality took to her Instagram account to share exclusive footage from a family gender reveal event held at a California beach earlier in the week. The emotional moment served as a poignant intersection of new life and family dissolution, capturing the attention of fans and followers worldwide who have been closely monitoring the couple's high-profile separation.

Family Celebration Amidst Legal Split

The gender reveal video featured Jen Affleck alongside their three existing children: five-year-old daughter Nora, one-year-old daughter Penelope, and three-year-old son Lucas. The family gathered to cut into a custom-made cake that concealed a bright pink interior, signaling that they are expecting another baby girl. Jen Affleck used the platform to share a message of enduring familial bonds despite the changing circumstances of her personal life. She captioned the post with the statement, Our story may be changing, but the love we have for our babies never will, adding a tender dedication that reads we love you baby girl.

Also read Pregnant Jen Affleck Hospitalized for Labor Scare

This public announcement comes just weeks after Jen Affleck officially filed for divorce on November 3, initiating a legal process that has since become the center of intense media scrutiny. The timing of the gender reveal highlights the complex reality of co-parenting during a contentious split, as both parties attempt to manage public perception and private grief simultaneously. The inclusion of their young children in the celebration underscores the primary focus on the well-being of the family unit, even as the marriage itself faces its most significant challenge.

Allegations Of Verbal Abuse Emerge

The celebratory mood of the gender reveal stands in stark contrast to the explosive allegations of verbal abuse that Jen Affleck made public shortly after filing for divorce. In early November, she released two concerning videos taken during her marriage to Zac Affleck, which captured alleged instances of demeaning behavior and criticism from her husband. The first video, labeled as part of a daily routine, shows Jen Affleck wearing a dressing gown and a headband with her makeup removed, appearing in a candid moment at home.

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Audio from the clip captures Zac Affleck questioning Jen Affleck about her appearance before posting content online. He is heard stating that her breasts are sagging all over and advising her not to post such images because he would be embarrassed. When Jen Affleck asks if she is embarrassing herself, Zac Affleck responds that she is, adding that he hopes she would not want to post that. Jen Affleck complies with his request, responding that he is right and that she is just trying to be real with her followers, a dynamic that has sparked outrage among her supporters.

A second video shared by Jen Affleck depicts an argument in the bathroom where Zac Affleck confronts her about throwing a dirty towel on the floor. He asks what they are supposed to shower with, prompting Jen Affleck to remind him that she has been doing all the laundry for their household. She suggests that if he provided a little more help with household chores, there might be clean towels available. These recordings were shared on TikTok with the caption, He was never my biggest supporter, directly contradicting earlier public statements made by Zac Affleck.

Zac Affleck Apologizes For Past Remarks

Following the release of the videos, Zac Affleck took to social media to issue a public apology and defend his character amidst the growing backlash from fans and the general public. He released a video statement in which he acknowledged the poor timing of his comments, clarifying that the footage was recorded in 2022, well before the current marital difficulties escalated to divorce proceedings. He expressed shock upon revisiting the footage, describing his past words as horrible and hurtful, and admitted to making many mistakes during the marriage.

Zac Affleck attempted to manage the narrative by emphasizing his commitment to personal growth and accountability. He stated that while he said many horrible things, he has tried his best to learn and grow from those experiences. He responded directly to fan criticisms online, addressing one comment about the degradation of his postpartum wife by reiterating that the world already knows he made mistakes. His defense relied heavily on the temporal distance of the comments and his professed regret over the specific language used in private moments that were later made public.

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Despite the allegations, Zac Affleck maintained a supportive public stance regarding his wife and their co-parenting arrangement. In a separate statement released on November 4, he claimed to be Jen Affleck's biggest supporter and insisted that their priority remained the well-being of their children. He described Jen Affleck as having a unique light and a good heart, expressing genuine affection and belief in her future success in acting and singing. He noted that they had been discussing the potential end of their marriage for a long time, dating back to after her appearance on Dancing With The Stars approximately one year prior.

Public Reaction And Ongoing Divorce Proceedings

The revelation of the private videos has triggered a wave of strong reactions from the public, with many fans expressing horror at the nature of the comments made by Zac Affleck. Supporters of Jen Affleck have taken to social media platforms to condemn the behavior described in the clips, with one fan stating they would never forgive a husband for such remarks made just weeks after childbirth. This public sympathy has further complicated the dynamic between the two parties, as Jen Affleck seeks to reclaim her narrative and assert her independence following the separation.

The divorce proceedings remain active and ongoing, with legal teams likely to address the admissibility and context of the shared videos in future court filings. The public nature of these disclosures has blurred the lines between private marital disputes and public entertainment, raising questions about the boundaries of social media content sharing. As Jen Affleck prepares for the arrival of her fourth child, the focus remains on how the couple will navigate co-parenting responsibilities in the spotlight, with their children's stability likely being the primary concern for both parents moving forward.