Jen Affleck Reveals $100,000 Gambling Loss Before Divorce From Zac

Jen Affleck details how her husband Zac lost over $100,000 gambling, triggering their split and the filing for divorce in season 5 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Reality television star Jen Affleck has publicly disclosed the specific financial betrayal that precipitated her divorce proceedings from husband Zac Affleck. During the premiere of the Hulu spinoff series, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County, she revealed that her spouse squandered more than $100,000 of their joint savings through online poker, cryptocurrency investments, and sports betting.

Financial Betrayal and Divorce Trigger

Affleck explicitly stated that the discovery of the missing funds served as the definitive catalyst for filing for divorce, a process she initiated despite being pregnant with their fourth child. She described the moment she checked their bank account and found the money had already disappeared, confirming that Zac had invested heavily in Bitcoin without her knowledge and lost it entirely. This event marked a repeated pattern of gambling behavior that had occurred multiple times throughout their marriage, including through online poker and various crypto ventures.

Also read Mormon Wives' Jen Affleck Alleges Husband Zac Affleck Gambled Away Their Money Before Divorce Filing

Marital History and Children Timeline

The couple, who are both 27 and 30 years old respectively, had experienced a brief separation before reuniting to welcome their third child in July 2025. Jen Affleck admitted to questioning the future of their relationship before announcing her current pregnancy, which explores their ongoing challenges in the fifth season of the main series that premiered in September. She confessed to the cameras that she had been miserable for the majority, if not the entirety, of their marriage, leading her to realize she needed to make a drastic change for the sake of her growing family.

Jealousy and Comparison to Co-Stars

Affleck also opened up about the emotional toll of her marriage, admitting she felt envious of former costar Aspyn Ovard's ability to find a loving throuple after her divorce from Parker Ferris. She expressed similar admiration for Whitney Leavitt's relationship with Conner Leavitt, which she viewed as a positive example she sought during her own union with Zac. This envy stemmed from her desire for the emotional support and partnership she felt was lacking, contributing to the complexity of her interactions with her fellow cast members during the filming of the spinoff.

Advertisement

Guilt and Religious Community Reaction

Despite her decision to proceed with the divorce, Affleck revealed she is grappling with significant guilt and shame, particularly regarding her fourth pregnancy with baby No. 4. She expressed regret that moving to California did not provide the fresh start she hoped for, stating that it only caused more issues within the household. Furthermore, she noted that her religious community's reactions were unsurprising due to their perspective that any relationship can be fixed, a view that contrasts sharply with her feeling that she had given Zac too many chances to correct his gambling addiction.

Future Personal Stances and Privacy

Affleck explained that she chose to move and keep her struggles private to avoid public knowledge of her painful experiences, which included incidents where individuals attempted to serve legal papers at her in-laws' residence. She also addressed questions regarding her adherence to the law of chastity post-divorce, clarifying that she would not engage in physical intimacy with a new partner until she was fully ready. Her statements highlight a complex navigation of personal healing, financial recovery, and religious identity following the breakdown of her long-term marriage.