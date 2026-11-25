Jen Affleck, 27, shares hospital updates as she and estranged husband Zac Affleck, 30, navigate co-parenting their fourth child while finalizing their Utah divorce.

Jen Affleck, 27, revealed on Tuesday, November 24, that her pregnancy is advancing more rapidly than initially expected. The influencer posted an Instagram Story featuring a photo of herself in a hospital gown connected to a fetal monitor. She shared via text that she really thought their baby was going to arrive a couple of weeks early.

This vulnerable update follows a solo babymoon trip where she showcased her growing baby bump in bikini photos on Sunday, November 22. The candid snapshot highlights the couple's current status as they approach the final stages of their pregnancy journey together.

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Jen and her estranged husband, Zac Affleck, 30, are striving to maintain a cordial relationship while preparing for the arrival of their fourth child. An insider revealed that the couple is in a good place emotionally despite the ongoing divorce proceedings. They are actively co-parenting and have established effective communication channels to manage the transition into parenthood again.

The couple is currently navigating the logistical challenges of their separation while ensuring a stable environment for their existing children. They are also parents to daughters Nora and Penny, as well as son Luca. Jen has been open about her experiences on social media, maintaining a connection with her followers through regular updates.

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Jen Affleck initiated the divorce filing in their home state of Utah earlier this month. She cited the complexity of their marital status as a primary concern for the new arrival. She previously stated that she had to ask herself difficult questions about whether she wanted her children to look up to a strained relationship.

Upon deciding the answer was no, she determined that making a change was necessary to ensure a stable environment for her growing family. She indicated that a lot of that decision would unfold in the first season of a spinoff series documenting their lives.

While Jen has asked Zac to continue living in the same home during her final pregnancy weeks, Zac is actively looking for his own separate residence. He has communicated to Jen that he intends to move out, indicating a clear boundary is being established for their future living arrangements.

Despite the legal separation, Zac remains supportive of Jen's journey as they prepare for the birth. Insiders state that he is committed to being present every step of the way during the delivery. He has expressed excitement to welcome the new family member together with Jen.

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The couple is currently working on baby names, aiming to collaborate on this significant decision despite their legal status. A source confirmed they are really excited to welcome their baby together. They are still finalizing the long-term plan for their family structure.

Jen Affleck is a prominent cast member on the reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. This series has documented much of her public life and relationship struggles. Her family continues to draw significant public interest in their personal milestones.

The immediate focus for Jen and Zac Affleck is ensuring a safe and healthy delivery for their fourth child. They are still figuring out the plan for their family's future. Both parents are eager to provide a loving and united front for their children during this transition.