Jen Affleck Post-Videos Show Husband's Harsh Comments Amid Divorce Fallout

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck releases private videos revealing critical remarks from husband Zac during their marriage, contradicting his recent supportive public statements about their split.

Reality television personality Jen Affleck, known for her role on Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has released a series of private video clips from her marriage to Zac Affleck, providing a stark contrast to his recent public assertions of support following their separation. The videos, which capture intimate and unguarded moments between the couple, reveal harsh verbal exchanges that Jen uses to dispute Zac's claim that he has always been her biggest supporter.

Video Evidence Contradicts Public Support Claims

In a video posted to her TikTok account, Jen appears in a dressing gown and headband with no makeup, introducing a daily routine segment. Zac Affleck can be heard in the background criticizing her appearance, specifically commenting on her postpartum body. He asks if she intends to post content on social media in that state, telling her directly that her breasts are sagging and that she should not embarrass herself online. Jen responds by acknowledging his criticism, stating that she is trying to be authentic with her audience, but the exchange highlights a significant discrepancy between Zac's current public persona and his private behavior.

Also read ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Files for Divorce from Zac Affleck

Following the release of this footage, Jen captioned the video with a direct rebuttal to Zac's earlier statement, writing that he was never her biggest supporter. The clip has drawn widespread criticism from internet users, with many expressing shock at the derogatory comments made shortly after the birth of their child. One viewer commented that they would never forgive a spouse for making such remarks about their body just two weeks after giving birth, underscoring the severity of the verbal exchange captured in the recording.

Zac Affleck Admits to Past Mistakes in Response

Responding to the backlash, Zac Affleck took to social media to address the controversy, admitting that the video was recorded in 2022 and acknowledging that his words were horrible and hurtful. He stated that seeing the footage recently shocked him, as he had made many mistakes in the past but had attempted to learn and grow from them. Zac emphasized that while he regrets his past behavior, he believes the world already understands his history of errors and that he is committed to personal improvement.

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He further explained that the couple had been discussing their separation for a considerable time, suggesting that Jen or her team felt the need to address the divorce publicly due to her press obligations and upcoming show. Zac claimed that Jen approached him approximately a year ago after his participation in Dancing with the Stars to express her unhappiness, and although he begged her to stay and promised to fix their relationship, they ultimately could not make the marriage work.

Second Clip Highlights Domestic Tensions Over Chores

Alongside the first video, Jen shared a second clip that illustrates other points of friction within their household, specifically regarding domestic responsibilities. In this footage, Zac confronts Jen about a towel left on the bathroom floor, asking what the couple is supposed to use for showering. Jen retorts by pointing out that she has been handling all the laundry for years and suggests that if Zac provided a little more help, the towels would not be missing or left in disarray.

The exchange in the bathroom highlights ongoing tensions about household labor distribution, adding another layer to the narrative of their struggling marriage. Zac appears frustrated by the lack of clean towels, while Jen uses the moment to express her frustration with doing all the laundry work. This specific detail about domestic chores adds context to the broader relationship issues that have led to the current legal proceedings.

Co-Parenting Priorities and Future Legal Steps

Despite the public airing of private grievances, both parties have reiterated that their primary focus is co-parenting their three children. Zac posted a lengthy statement addressing his followers, asserting that he found out about the divorce filing from a TMZ reporter but that they had been discussing the split for a long time. He expressed deep concern about failing his kids and causing them damage, stating that he hopes to maintain a normal childhood for them despite the separation.

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Jen filed for divorce formally after the news of their separation became public, initiating the legal process that will define their future relationship. While they claim to be on the same page about giving their children the best possible life and acting as teammates in parenting, the release of these videos suggests that significant emotional hurdles remain. The situation continues to evolve as both celebrities navigate the complex intersection of public media, private life, and legal divorce proceedings.