Jen Affleck Opens Up About Divorce From Zac Affleck

Jen Affleck says divorce from Zac Affleck is the hardest thing anyone can go through, while she focuses on her health ahead of her baby's arrival.

Jen Affleck, a star of the Hulu series Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has spoken publicly about her decision to divorce her husband, Zac Affleck. Speaking exclusively to Page Six's Virtual Reali-Tea, she described the process as really, really hard, while saying she is trying her best to stay positive. Jen, who is pregnant with her fourth child, said the decision was what was best for her family.

The interview came as Jen was celebrating the release of the Hulu spinoff Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. Page Six confirmed that Jen included a proposed co-parenting plan in her filing. Details of the split remain limited, and the couple has not released a full account of the separation.

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Jen Affleck's Divorce Decision and Co-Parenting Plan

Jen Affleck said divorce is the hardest thing anyone can go through, but she believes filing was what was best for her family. She told Page Six she would not wish divorce on anyone. She added that if people can avoid it, they should, and said she gave the marriage her all.

Page Six reported that Jen's proposed co-parenting plan was part of the filing. The outlet noted that other details of the split are currently under wraps. Jen and Zac Affleck are both stars of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which has followed their marital struggles across all five seasons.

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The couple had previously separated after the show's debut season in 2024. They reunited when Jen learned she was pregnant with their daughter Penelope, according to the account in the source. Jen and Zac used couples therapy while filming, but their marital tensions continued.

Zac Affleck's Response and Competing Accounts

Zac Affleck publicly promised to remain Jen's biggest fan in a video he posted one day after news of the split broke. Jen responded by sharing a throwback video of Zac, which she captioned by saying he was never her biggest supporter. The clip shows Zac criticizing Jen's postpartum body.

In the clip, Zac can be heard asking Jen not to post the social media video she was filming at the time, because of her sagging breasts. Zac later replied to a fan on social media, writing that the video was from 2022 and should never have been said. He said he was shocked when he watched it again and said he has tried his best to learn and grow.

Jen also pointed to long-running frustrations in their marriage. She said she had been doing all of the laundry for a very long time and that more help from Zac would be nice. Zac had also previously complained about how challenging it was to watch Jen dance with pro Jan Ravnik while she competed on Dancing With the Stars.

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Zac often struggled to support Jen's career aspirations, including her desire to act on scripted television and model for Sports Illustrated. Those tensions appear throughout the couple's documented journey on the series.

Pregnancy, Health and What Comes Next for Jen Affleck

Jen Affleck says she is focusing on herself and her body as she enters the final stretch of her pregnancy. She told Page Six she is counting her blessings and believes gratitude can go a long way. She said her baby is healthy, happy and strong, which is all she can ask for right now.

Jen is emotionally struggling with the realities of divorce while preparing for the birth of her child. She has stayed in the public eye through the release of the Orange County spinoff and her appearances at events, including the FIFA World Cup in June 2026 and a baby shower in October. Photos used by Page Six were taken at those events and in earlier appearances with Zac.

No specific court dates or custody schedules were included in the source material. The next visible milestone for Jen is the arrival of her baby, along with whatever steps the proposed co-parenting plan requires. Readers can expect further updates from Page Six and the Hulu series as the couple's situation develops.