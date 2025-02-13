Jen Affleck of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Announces Third Pregnancy

Jen Affleck, star of the reality show 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' shares her experience of navigating a third pregnancy amidst the challenges of past controversies and the demands of motherhood.

Jen Affleck , known for her appearance in the reality show 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives ,' has announced she is pregnant again. In an interview, she opened up about the challenges of this pregnancy, particularly in light of the previous season's controversies. She and her husband are already parents to two young children, aged 3 years and 19 months. Affleck revealed that the pregnancy was a surprise, but they both felt a sense of anticipation.

She shared that this pregnancy has been the most difficult, especially after the emotional turmoil of the first season. She described the stress of work, motherhood, and the pregnancy itself as overwhelming. To add to her struggles, she had intense cravings and aversions, particularly for pho and limes with salt.She admitted that Season 1 significantly impacted her marriage and mental health, leading to dark days. Affleck emphasized that there's much more to their story than what is publicly perceived. She acknowledged the toll that the backlash from the previous season took on her, stating that this pregnancy, amidst the ongoing challenges, has been the toughest yet





