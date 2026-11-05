Jen Affleck Files Parenting Plan Amid Estrangement From Zac Affleck

Jen Affleck submitted a proposed parenting plan in Utah on November 3 as she and estranged husband Zac Affleck navigate separation while raising their three children.

Jen Affleck formally submitted a proposed parenting plan in Utah on Tuesday, November 3, signaling a major legal step in her separation from husband Zac Affleck. This filing occurs just one day before the birthday of their daughter Nora, highlighting the complex personal dynamics surrounding the reality television stars.

Parenting Plan Submission Timeline

The Utah filing represents a critical procedural milestone in the dissolution of the marriage between Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck. The couple, who are parents to three children, have entered a period of estrangement that has drawn significant public attention from their fanbase. The specific contents of the proposed plan remain private, as details of the document have not been released to the public or media outlets.

Also read Jen Affleck Files for Divorce From Zac in Utah Following Reality TV Struggles

Family Structure and Current Status

Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck currently share custody responsibilities for three children: their daughter Nora, their son Luca who is three years old, and their youngest daughter Penny who is eighteen months old. The couple welcomed Nora as their first child before expanding their family with Luca and Penny. Currently, Jen Affleck is pregnant with the couple's fourth child, adding another layer of complexity to the legal and personal negotiations required during this separation.

Public Reflections on Mental Health

During a difficult period earlier this year, Jen Affleck shared honest details about her struggle with mental health on social media platforms. On July 23, she posted via Instagram that her prenatal depression returned with greater intensity during this current pregnancy. She described experiencing dark thoughts during her first trimester and feeling isolated while managing a move to a new state and caring for her existing children.

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Support System and Recovery Journey

Jen Affleck credited her community for helping her navigate the emotional toll of her condition. She acknowledged that friends, family members, and even strangers provided essential support during her darkest moments. Despite the pain, confusion, and exhaustion associated with depression, she stated that she found strength in asking for help rather than pretending to be okay, viewing the experience as a lesson in vulnerability and resilience.

Television Career and Public Interest

The couple's relationship journey has been documented on the Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which premiered in 2024. Viewers have followed their story since they began dating in 2018 and married in 2019. The show has already been renewed for a sixth season, maintaining high public interest in the cast's personal lives. The series has provided a platform for Jen Affleck to discuss topics such as prenatal depression and family dynamics with a global audience.

Future Steps and Media Outlook

As the legal proceedings continue in Utah, the focus remains on establishing a stable environment for the children amidst the changing family structure. The outcome of the parenting plan will likely dictate the daily schedules and living arrangements for Nora, Luca, and Penny. Meanwhile, the public continues to engage with the Affleck family's story through their television appearances and social media updates.