Jen Affleck Files for Divorce From Zac in Utah Following Reality TV Struggles

Jen Affleck filed a divorce petition in Utah on November 3, submitting a parenting plan as the couple's marriage faces public scrutiny after appearing on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Jen Affleck initiated legal proceedings to end her marriage to Zac Affleck by filing a petition for divorce in Utah on Tuesday, November 3. The couple originally exchanged vows in this same state, establishing the jurisdictional basis for the separation. Alongside the formal divorce request, Jen submitted a proposed parenting plan to address custody and care arrangements for their children. Specific details regarding the contents of these private filings have not been made public at this time.

Reality Television Exposure Highlights Marriage Strain

The public revelation of marital difficulties follows extensive coverage of the couple on Hulu's reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Jen and Zac began their romantic relationship in 2018 before marrying one year later. They expanded their family twice before joining the cast when the show premiered in September 2024. Viewers witnessed the pair navigating significant challenges while attempting to maintain a healthy relationship under the camera lens. The production documented their struggles openly, providing audiences with an unfiltered look at their domestic life.

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Divergent Views On Reality TV Vulnerability

Zac expressed regret regarding the level of exposure during a May 2025 episode of The Viall Files podcast. He stated that they shared everything about their religion, life, and marriage without fully understanding the implications of reality television. Zac admitted they entered the process naively and did not know what to expect from the industry. In contrast, Jen viewed the platform as a necessary tool for confronting personal problems and creating positive change. She emphasized that showing the reality of Mormon relationships is difficult but ultimately the right thing to do.

Jen described the experience as feeling called to something she could not explain despite the lack of ease in being vulnerable. She noted that exposing what actually happens in these relationships requires courage and honesty. This perspective drove her decision to participate in the documentary-style format. The divergence in their views on transparency may have contributed to the tensions observed throughout the season. Their differing approaches to handling public scrutiny highlight the complex dynamics within their partnership.

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Future Broadcasts And Season Six Renewal

Viewers will continue to follow the couple's story starting November 12 when Jen appears on a spinoff show. This upcoming broadcast offers another front-row seat into the current state of their relationship. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has already been renewed for season six, though it remains unclear which cast members will return after offscreen exits. The original cast introduction occurred after the show premiered on Hulu in 2024. Jen and Zac were among the stars front and center during that initial launch phase.

Personal Reflections On Moving Forward

In August, Jen admitted that her marriage was not as strong as she had hoped prior to recent events. She remained hopeful that better days were ahead as she adjusted to life in Southern California. Jen acknowledged that the past couple of months had been incredibly challenging for her personally. Despite the hardships, she reported seeing light at the end of the tunnel. Her strategy involves counting her blessings every single day to maintain a positive outlook. This period of transition marks a significant shift from her previous expectations of married life.