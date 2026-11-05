Jen Affleck Files for Divorce from Zac Amid Pregnancy

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck files for divorce from husband Zac in Utah. The couple expects their fourth child after seven years of marriage.

Jen Affleck, the prominent cast member of Hulu's reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, has initiated divorce proceedings against her husband, Zac Affleck. The legal petition was filed on a Tuesday in a court located in Provo, Utah, marking a significant personal development for the reality television personality who has gained widespread recognition through her social media presence and television appearances. This development occurs as the couple prepares for the arrival of their fourth child together, adding a layer of complexity to their marital status and future family dynamics.

Core Details Of The Divorce Filing

The legal action was formally submitted to the court system in Provo, Utah, establishing the jurisdiction for the dissolution of the seven-year marriage between Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck. The couple had tied the knot in 2019, having met the previous year on a Mormon dating application known as Mutual. At the time of their meeting, Jen Affleck was eighteen years old while Zac Affleck was twenty-one, beginning a relationship that would quickly lead to marriage and the expansion of their family unit over the subsequent years. This legal step represents a formal conclusion to their marital union as officially recognized by state laws in Utah.

Also read ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Files for Divorce from Zac Affleck

Significant to the timing of this filing is the confirmation that the couple is expecting their fourth child together. Jen Affleck publicly shared this news by posting a strip of sonogram images to her Instagram Stories on a Thursday, providing visual confirmation of the pregnancy to her followers. This announcement preceded the legal filing, highlighting the concurrent personal milestones that define this period in the Affleck family's history. The source material indicates that while the legal process has begun, the immediate focus for the couple remains on the upcoming birth and the well-being of their existing children.

The decision to file for divorce comes amidst ongoing public scrutiny of their relationship, which has been documented extensively on their reality television show. Despite the legal separation, reports suggest that both Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck are attempting to maintain a cooperative front regarding their parental responsibilities. The primary objective during this transition appears to be stabilizing their home environment for their three existing children while navigating the complexities of an impending new arrival. This approach underscores the prioritization of their children's stability during a period of significant familial change.

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Stakeholder Positions And Recent History

The marital history of Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck has not been without its documented challenges, which were openly portrayed during the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. The couple experienced a brief separation in 2025, a period of discord that aired on television before they subsequently reconciled. This previous instability suggests that the current divorce filing may be the culmination of ongoing struggles rather than a sudden, isolated incident. The public nature of their relationship means that these private struggles have been subject to widespread viewer interpretation and commentary.

Both individuals have separate social media presences where they continue to celebrate family milestones independently. On a Wednesday, Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck each posted distinct photographs on their respective Instagram Stories to commemorate their daughter Nora's fifth birthday. This parallel celebration highlights a continued acknowledgment of their shared family bonds despite the legal separation. It also demonstrates a commitment to honoring their children's lives and milestones publicly, maintaining a sense of normalcy and unity for their offspring during the divorce process.

The current situation stands in contrast to the statements often made by other cast members regarding their positions on the show. For instance, fellow cast member Mikayla Matthews recently announced her departure from the series, citing reasons that went against her personal morals. While her exit was driven by ethical considerations regarding the show's content, the Afflecks' situation is rooted in personal marital issues. These differing narratives within the cast highlight the varied personal and professional challenges faced by the participants in the series.

Real World Impact And Next Steps

Jen Affleck's career continues to expand beyond the original series, with confirmed appearances in upcoming programming. She previously competed on Season 34 of Dancing With the Stars last year, demonstrating her versatility as a personality. Looking forward, she is scheduled to appear in The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. This spinoff series is set to premiere on Hulu on November 12, marking a new chapter in her television career that will proceed regardless of her personal marital status.

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The release of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County on November 12 represents a significant professional milestone that will likely attract increased viewership due to the concurrent news of the divorce. Fans of the franchise are likely to scrutinize her appearances in the new series through the lens of her current legal and personal circumstances. This intersection of her professional obligations and personal life creates a unique dynamic for the production and its audience.

As the legal proceedings in Provo, Utah, move forward, the focus remains on the practical aspects of co-parenting three young children and preparing for a fourth. The couple's ability to navigate this transition while managing their public profiles will be a subject of ongoing interest. The coming months will be critical in determining how the Affleck family manages these changes while maintaining the continuity of their lives and careers in the public eye.