Jen Affleck Files For Divorce: Pregnant Star Submits Petition While Zac Learns Of Split via News Reports

Jen Affleck filed for divorce in Utah County District Court while pregnant with their fourth child. Zac learned of the petition through news reports rather than direct communication from his estranged wife.

Jen Affleck has formally initiated divorce proceedings against her husband Zac Affleck, submitting a legal petition at the Utah County District Court on Tuesday. The pregnant reality television star attached a proposed parenting plan to the filing, marking the official start of the dissolution of their marriage. This legal move comes while the couple is preparing to welcome their fourth child together.

Zac Affleck discovered the termination of their marriage through external media reports rather than a direct conversation with his wife. Insiders close to the family stated that the reality star was shocked to learn that Jen had already moved forward with the legal separation. He is now reportedly prioritizing the well-being of their existing three children during this turbulent period.

Also read ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Files for Divorce from Zac Affleck

The legal documents were confirmed by Page Six on Wednesday, establishing that Jen filed the petition specifically at the Utah County District Court. The filing occurs while Jen is expecting a new addition to their family, marking a significant turning point for the couple who have been open about their marital struggles on their television program since its first season.

Together, the couple shares three young children: four-year-old Nora, three-year-old Lucas, and one-year-old Penelope. Jen recently celebrated Nora's birthday with a festive home event, posting images of the child beside a new bicycle in a decorated kitchen. Zac also shared video content of Nora blowing out candles on a birthday donut, highlighting the family's public presence despite their private conflicts.

Advertisement

Jen and Zac Affleck first connected through the Mormon dating application Mutual in 2018 and proceeded to marry the following year. Their relationship journey has been documented extensively on screen, revealing deep-seated ideological differences that eventually contributed to the current legal split. Jen has previously discussed attending therapy sessions in an attempt to resolve these persistent issues and strengthen their bond.

Despite earlier efforts to reconcile, tensions continued to escalate throughout subsequent seasons of their show. A significant source of friction involved Jen's professional ambitions, which clashed with Zac's upbringing in a modest household. Fans observed instances where Zac appeared unsupportive of Jen's desire to pursue roles in major media projects, including a potential appearance in Sports Illustrated.

Jen Affleck is scheduled to star in the upcoming Hulu reality series spinoff titled The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. The family recently relocated from Utah to Southern California, positioning Jen to continue her entertainment career in a new geographic market. This move underscores her commitment to her professional growth even as her personal marriage faces dissolution.

During their time on the original series, Jen revealed that Zac had previously threatened to divorce her if she accepted an acting role involving a romantic storyline with another character. These stated conditions highlight the restrictive nature of their past agreements and the fundamental differences in their career goals. Jen's participation in the Orange County spinoff marks a distinct step toward independence from these previous constraints.

Advertisement

The petition filed at the Utah County District Court initiates the formal legal process for divorce. While specific court dates and hearings have not yet been publicly announced in the provided reports, the filing establishes the official start of the dissolution proceedings. The couple will now navigate the legal requirements for separating assets and determining custody arrangements for their four children.

Sources indicate that Zac is currently focused on stabilizing the home environment for their three young children amidst the news of the split. The immediate priority remains ensuring the emotional and physical well-being of Nora, Lucas, and Penelope, along with the unborn fourth child. The family continues to manage their public and private lives simultaneously as the legal process unfolds.