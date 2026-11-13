Jen Affleck Files for Divorce From Zac After Reality TV Struggles

Jen Affleck filed for divorce from husband Zac Affleck in November 2026 during her fourth pregnancy, revealing that their time on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives accelerated their marital issues.

Jen Affleck has formally initiated divorce proceedings against her husband, Zac Affleck, following a tumultuous period in their public and private life. The legal filing occurred in November 2026, just days before the premiere of the fourth season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County on Hulu. This significant development marks a major shift for the couple, who have been navigating the complexities of fame, faith, and family under the bright lights of reality television.

Divorce Filing During Fourth Pregnancy

At the time of filing for divorce, Jen Affleck was pregnant with her fourth child, adding a layer of urgency and emotional complexity to the separation. The announcement of the split came shortly before the new season of the reality series was set to air, potentially influencing viewer anticipation and media coverage of the show. This timing has placed Jen Affleck in the spotlight as both a mother expecting another child and a woman undergoing a major legal transition.

Also read Jen Affleck Accuses Zac Affleck of Losing 100K Bitcoin Divorce

Reality TV Impact on Marriage

Jen Affleck previously stated that participating in reality television significantly accelerated the pace of their marital challenges. She explained to Us that filming and reviewing their lives daily magnified existing issues, making what might normally take years of therapy feel much more immediate. This exposure forced the couple to confront aspects of their relationship that they might have otherwise managed privately over a longer period.

Timeline of Dating and Family Growth

The couple began their romantic relationship in 2018, with a marriage ceremony taking place one year later. Over the following years, they expanded their family, welcoming three daughters before the announcement of their fourth pregnancy. Despite their earlier commitment to each other, the couple experienced an off-screen separation at some point before reconciling during Jen Affleck's third pregnancy.

Advertisement

Casting Dynamics and Other Cast Members

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County features a new group of dynamic young mothers in Orange County, California. The show highlights women who navigate life where their religious beliefs are central to their identity. Other cast members include Bobbi, who married Cory Althoff in January 2020 and split in 2024, and Salomé, who announced her third pregnancy with husband Aaron in early 2026. These parallel storylines contribute to the show's exploration of modern motherhood and faith.

Public Reactions and Future Steps

Viewers have expressed diverse opinions regarding the state of Jen and Zac Affleck's marriage after witnessing their journey on screen. The decision to file for divorce while preparing to film a new season raises questions about the future of their partnership and the show's direction. As the divorce process unfolds, the couple will likely face continued public scrutiny and legal proceedings in the coming months.