Jen Affleck Files Divorce From Zac Amid Fourth Pregnancy Before Orange County Premiere

Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Jen Affleck filed for divorce from husband Zac Affleck on November 3 in Utah, ending a marriage that featured public separation and expansion to a fourth child.

Jen Affleck has officially filed for divorce from her husband Zac Affleck in a legal move that abruptly ends their marriage just days before the highly anticipated premiere of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. Court documents obtained by TMZ confirm that Jen, who is twenty-seven years old, submitted the petition for divorce on Tuesday, November three, in Utah. This state is significant as it is where the couple originally tied the knot in a private ceremony, marking the official start of the dissolution of their union that began publicly dating in twenty eighteen.

The timing of this legal filing is particularly sensitive given that Jen is currently carrying their fourth child together. She had publicly announced her pregnancy in a June eighteenth Instagram post captioned Chapter Four, revealing her expanding family while still married to Zac. The couple already shares three young children: five-year-old daughter Nora, three-year-old son Luca, and sixteen-month-old daughter Penny. The announcement of the new pregnancy came months before the public revelation of their marital struggles on national television.

Also read Jen Affleck Files for Divorce From Zac in Utah Following Reality TV Struggles

Public perception of their relationship shifted dramatically during the second season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County on Hulu. During the season, Jen revealed to audiences that she and Zac had briefly separated at one point, challenging the image of a flawless domestic life. This revelation stood in stark contrast to Jen's previous comments in September twenty twenty-four, where she reflected on how participating in reality TV was beneficial for their relationship dynamics and helped them identify necessary changes.

Jen had previously stated that being on camera forced the couple to evaluate their connection in a way that was ultimately helpful. She noted that despite the visibility, the tough conversations both on and off camera were vital for their dynamic. However, the recent legal filing in Utah signifies a definitive break that goes beyond the temporary separation discussed on screen. The documents do not yet specify immediate custody arrangements or asset division but confirm the initiation of the divorce process.

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Zac Affleck has continued to share aspects of his life as a stay-at-home dad through social media channels, often documenting his role with their three children throughout the summer and fall months. In a recent clip, he was seen snuggling with their youngest daughter Penny at the beach, captioning the video with a message about raising kids by the sunset. This content appeared after the couple chose to remain in the Los Angeles area once Jen was eliminated from a reality dance competition series.

Jen has emphasized that professional support was integral to their time on set and during their marriage. She explained that the couple could not have endured filming for either the first or second season without consistent therapy. Jen noted that being on camera is uncomfortable for Zac, who has tried to break through his discomfort with vulnerability during the second season. She described this effort as difficult but necessary for their growth as partners.

Despite the united front they maintained off camera during filming, the recent filing in Utah indicates that their personal lives have diverged significantly. The timing of the filing immediately preceding the premiere of the Hulu series has drawn significant attention from viewers and fans. Many who have followed their relationship timeline closely since their initial wedding announcement are now watching the legal proceedings unfold alongside the new season.

The couple's journey from dating in twenty eighteen to expanding their family four times has been documented extensively. Their decision to participate in reality television provided a platform for their struggles and successes. Now, as Jen navigates her fourth pregnancy and the dissolution of her marriage, the focus shifts from their television presence to the legal and personal realities of their split.