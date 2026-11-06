Jen Affleck Files for Divorce From Zac Affleck Amid Pregnancy

Jen Affleck filed for divorce from Zac Affleck on November 3 in Utah. The couple shares three children and is expecting their fourth. The split follows seven years of marriage and televised family drama on Hulu.

Jen Affleck has officially initiated legal proceedings to dissolve her marriage to Zac Affleck. The reality television personality filed for divorce in Utah's Fourth Judicial District Court on November 3. This major development occurs while Jen Affleck is currently expecting her fourth child. The couple has been married for seven years since their June 2019 wedding.

Legal Proceedings And Parenting Plan

Court documents submitted by Jen Affleck reportedly include a proposed parenting plan for the family. However, specific details regarding this arrangement remain private and unpublicized at this time. The official filing does not disclose the specific reasons for the separation between the two parties. Furthermore, the document does not reveal any requested custody arrangements or financial divisions. Legal experts note that these initial filings often serve as preliminary steps before detailed negotiations begin.

Also read ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Star Jen Affleck Files for Divorce from Zac Affleck

Relationship History And Family Structure

Jen Affleck and Zac Affleck first met through the Mormon dating app Mutual in 2018. Their romantic relationship developed steadily, leading to an engagement the following year. The pair officially married in June 2019, starting a union that produced three children. Their eldest daughter, Nora Affleck, was born in November 2021. Their son, Luca Affleck, arrived in July 2023. Their youngest daughter, Penelope Affleck, was born in summer 2025. Jen Affleck publicly announced her fourth pregnancy in June 2026. This current filing marks a significant shift in the family dynamic established over the last seven years.

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Hulu Drama And Public Disputes

The couple's relationship has been documented extensively on Hulu's reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Season one of the show highlighted several difficult moments, including disputes over Zac Affleck's gambling habits. Jen Affleck's potential visit to a Chippendales show also caused friction between the partners. In season two, the couple briefly separated before Jen Affleck's third pregnancy. They eventually reconciled and appeared together in subsequent seasons three and four. Season five featured fresh arguments regarding Jen Affleck's career choices. Zac Affleck reportedly threatened divorce over an acting role during this period.

Future Projects And Television Appearances

Despite the reported arguments, Jen Affleck later praised Zac Affleck's support during her difficult pregnancy. The divorce filing comes during another major change in their professional lives. Jen Affleck is preparing for another television appearance on the streaming platform. She will star in Hulu's upcoming spinoff series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County. The premiere date for this new project is scheduled for November 12. This appearance will proceed regardless of the pending legal dissolution of her marriage. The situation highlights the complex intersection of personal family life and public media careers. Fans of the franchise continue to follow the developments closely as the legal process unfolds.