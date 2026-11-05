Jen Affleck Files for Divorce from Zac Affleck Amid Pregnancy and Family Struggles

Jen Affleck has officially filed for divorce from actor Zac Affleck in Utah. The mother of three, who is pregnant with their fourth child, submitted court documents alongside a parenting plan.

Jen Affleck has officially filed for divorce from her husband, actor and reality television star Zac Affleck, initiating legal proceedings in the Fourth Judicial District Court in Provo, Utah. The filing, which was first reported by TMZ and subsequently confirmed by documents reviewed by the Daily Mail, marks a significant escalation in the public unraveling of their marriage following visible relationship tensions on their Hulu reality series.

Jen Affleck Files for Divorce in Utah

Jen Affleck entered a petition for divorce from Zac Affleck on Tuesday, simultaneously submitting a proposal for a detailed parenting plan for their children. The couple's legal separation comes as Jen, 27, is currently pregnant with their fourth child, adding complex emotional and logistical layers to the dissolution of their marriage. Zac Affleck, 30, has been described by insiders as doing okay during this difficult period, with sources noting that both parties are attempting to stay focused on preparing for the new arrival and supporting their existing children.

Also read Jen Affleck Files for Divorce From Zac in Utah Following Reality TV Struggles

Nora Affleck Celebrates Fifth Birthday

In a display of co-parenting cooperation amidst the legal proceedings, Jen and Zac Affleck recently shared social media posts celebrating the fifth birthday of their eldest daughter, Nora Affleck. Jen posted a photograph of Nora standing beside a pink bicycle equipped with stabilizers and a basket, captioning the image with her disbelief that her little girl is already five. Zac also honored his daughter, referring to her as his baby girl who possesses the biggest heart and makes everything feel a little extra magical.

Photographs from the celebration showed Zac standing with Nora as she blew out the candles on her birthday cake. Zac had inscribed a heartfelt message on the cake reading, I hope all of your dreams come true, highlighting the continued bond between father and daughter despite the marital split. Friends and family members joined the online tributes, telling Zac he was a great dad and wishing Nora a happy birthday.

Advertisement

Court Mandates and Parenting Classes

The court documents outline specific legal requirements that both Jen and Zac must fulfill as part of the divorce process. According to the filing, Jen must attend both a divorce orientation session and a parenting class within 60 days after filing the petition for divorce. Zac is held to a slightly tighter timeline, as he is required to attend both the divorce orientation and the parenting class within 30 days after receiving notice of the filing.

Jen is represented by lawyer Martin Olsen in these proceedings, while the specific reasons for the couple's decision to split remain undisclosed in the public court records. The initial details regarding how custody of their children will be divided were also not made clear in the initial filing. The Daily Mail reached out to representatives for both parties for further comment on the story, but no additional statements were provided at this time.

Background of Marriage and Reality TV Tensions

Jen and Zac Affleck first connected in 2018 using Mutual, a dating application designed specifically for Mormon singles. Their relationship progressed quickly, leading to their engagement and subsequent exchange of vows in June of 2019. The couple has three children together: Nora, who is five; Lucas, who is three; and Penelope, who is one. Jen previously revealed on Instagram in June of this year that she was expecting their fourth child, showing off her baby bump to fans.

Signs of marital distress had been visible to the public prior to the divorce filing. Problems surfaced during their time on the Hulu reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, where Jen expressed unhappiness regarding Zac gambling, while Zac was upset that Jen had attended a Chippendales performance in Las Vegas with her castmates. Speaking with Vulture in September of 2024, Jen stated she found it scary to have her relationship exposed to the world, noting that they went into the filming season in a rocky place but continued to move forward for their careers and family.