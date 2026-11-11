Jen Affleck Confirms Season Two Return Amidst Divorce Proceedings

Jen Affleck discusses her split from Zac Affleck and confirms she is filming both The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives and its spinoff series.

Jen Affleck addressed the intersection of her personal life and professional career ahead of the new season premiere on Thursday, November 11. The reality television personality confirmed that she remains committed to filming while navigating a high-profile divorce from her husband, Zac Affleck.

Divorce Timeline And Parenting Plan

Affleck formally submitted a proposed parenting plan in November 2026 after filing for divorce in Utah. The couple shares three children: five-year-old daughter Nora, three-year-old son Luca, and fifteen-month-old daughter Penny. She cited the arrival of their fourth child as a pivotal moment that forced her to evaluate the stability of the relationship.

Also read Jen Affleck Says Divorce Decision Came From Hard Questions About Her Marriage

Impact Of Reality Television Exposure

The star believes that appearing on camera significantly accelerated the timeline of their separation. She explained that having one year of marital struggles magnified by millions of viewers felt equivalent to twenty years of therapy. This intense public scrutiny made it impossible to ignore fundamental issues within the marriage.

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Commitment To Current Production Roles

Affleck assured fans that she is not leaving the Utah-based franchise despite the ongoing legal proceedings. She clarified that she is currently filming episodes for both the original series and the Hulu spinoff titled The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives. Her family dynamics have remained a central focus since she joined the cast of the latter program.

Future Plans For Franchise Participation

While she is actively working on both productions simultaneously, Affleck left open the possibility of stepping back in the future. She stated that viewers will see the evolution of her situation unfold throughout the upcoming season. The decision to make changes was driven by a desire to provide a healthy example for her children.