Jen Affleck Accuses Zac Affleck of Losing 100K Bitcoin Divorce

Jen Affleck reveals estranged husband Zac Affleck secretly lost over 100K in Bitcoin, citing this financial betrayal as the final reason for her November 3 divorce filing.

Jen Affleck, the reality television star known for her appearances on "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County," has formally accused her estranged husband, Zac Affleck, of unauthorized access to their joint finances. The 27-year-old influencer alleges that Zac Affleck drained more than $100,000 from their shared bank account without her knowledge or consent. This financial discrepancy served as the immediate catalyst for her decision to end the marriage while she is currently pregnant with their fourth child.

In an episode of the Hulu series "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives: Orange County," Jen Affleck detailed the moment she discovered the missing funds. She explained that suspicions regarding her husband's honesty led her to review their banking statements directly. Upon checking the account, she confirmed that over $100,000 had disappeared. This revelation occurred during a period of significant personal turmoil, as she was navigating the complexities of her fourth pregnancy alongside the public scrutiny of her marriage on national television.

Also read Jen and Zac focus on children and personal identity during divorce

Bitcoin Investment And Financial Betrayal

Jen Affleck claims that the missing funds were not merely stolen but were secretly invested by Zac Affleck into Bitcoin. According to her account, he engaged in cryptocurrency trading behind her back and subsequently lost the entire amount. She recalled a confrontation where Zac Affleck admitted to the loss, stating that he had made a significant error. He reportedly confessed that he withheld this information because he feared she would file for divorce if she discovered the financial setback.

He allegedly told Jen Affleck that he did not disclose the loss because he knew the truth would trigger the separation she was already considering. Jen Affleck stated that upon hearing this confession, she decided the matter was settled and immediately proceeded with divorce proceedings. She described the experience as a profound betrayal that compounded existing trust issues within their relationship.

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History Of Gambling And Marital Struggles

Allegations of financial irresponsibility extend beyond the recent Bitcoin incident. Jen Affleck states that Zac Affleck has allegedly gambled away their money on multiple prior occasions. She specifically cites losses through online poker and previous investments in cryptocurrency as part of a recurring pattern of behavior. These financial strains occurred against a backdrop of broader marital difficulties that have been documented publicly on their reality show.

The couple, who met on a Mormon dating application in 2018 and married in 2019, faced public scrutiny after Zac Affleck berated Jen Affleck for attending a Chippendales show with her castmates. His disapproval extended to her professional ambitions, including her aspirations to act and model for Sports Illustrated. He reportedly attempted to dictate her dance moves and costumes during her time on "Dancing With the Stars." New reports have also surfaced claiming Zac Affleck was difficult to work with on the set of that program.

Divorce Filing And Emotional Aftermath

Jen Affleck officially filed for divorce on November 3 while pregnant with her fourth child. The legal filing formalized the end of a marriage that had recently seen a brief separation earlier in the series, which was reconciled when she announced her pregnancy. The new conflict regarding the lost funds proved insurmountable, leading to a final breakup. Jen Affleck described the emotional toll of the situation as encompassing feelings of betrayal, regret, and hopelessness.

She expressed sadness over the pain involved in making the decision to divorce, noting the complexity of navigating such personal issues while raising a young family. Despite the acrimonious circumstances of the split, Jen Affleck aims to approach the next phase of her life with gratitude for the family they created. She has emphasized a commitment to co-parenting and maintaining a respectful relationship with Zac Affleck for the sake of their children.

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Public Apologies And Future Co-parenting

In the wake of the separation, Zac Affleck issued a lengthy public apology through social media. He expressed regret for his past behavior, acknowledging that he had dimmed her light and acted immaturely. He admitted to being unable to make the necessary changes at the time and apologized for letting the relationship deteriorate to this point. He stated that while he cannot change the past, he is dedicated to working on himself.

His apology focused on his role as a father and co-parent, promising to do everything possible to be the best father and friend moving forward. This commitment to personal growth comes as Jen Affleck prepares to raise their fourth child as a single mother. The situation highlights the intense pressures faced by reality television stars as they navigate private marital crises in the public eye.