Jemima Goldsmith Describes Russell Brand Relationship After Rape Conviction

Jemima Goldsmith has described her past relationship with Russell Brand, who was sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for rape and sexual assault.

Jemima Goldsmith has publicly shared details of her relationship with Russell Brand, the comedian who was found guilty on one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault last week. Brand was sentenced on Monday to more than 10 years in jail. Goldsmith, who dated Brand over a decade ago, wrote about her experience on X on Monday, describing the relationship in stark terms.

The account comes in an opinion column by a writer who once attended an evening at Goldsmith's country house in the Cotswolds. That writer says he was baffled when he first heard that Goldsmith was dating Brand, and he has since reflected on what drew so many high-profile women to him.

Also read Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Russell Brand of Abuse and Violence

Jemima Goldsmith Details Abuse Allegations Against Brand

Jemima Goldsmith said she had personally experienced Russell Brand's violence, coercive control and abuse. Her account centres on a violent incident in 2014 that led her to call the police to have Brand removed from her house.

Goldsmith also addressed a harassment order that she and Brand took out jointly in September 2014 against massage therapist Szilvia Berki. Goldsmith has made no attempt to defend her former partner, and she has described the painful and personal details of the relationship in her own words.

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Her comments have also drawn attention to the gap between the public image of the relationship and the reality she describes. Goldsmith, who was once known as a witty and elegant society hostess, has said she is speaking now because the experience was harmful to her.

Katy Perry Comments on Russell Brand Past Marriage

Katy Perry married Russell Brand in 2010 after a whirlwind romance, and their marriage lasted 14 months. Footage of Perry sobbing backstage in her dressing room, shortly before she was due to perform in front of thousands of fans, is circulating online. Brand ended the relationship by text at that moment.

Perry has since changed her view of the former husband. During a live performance at the Blenheim Festival in Oxfordshire in June this year, she told the audience that she hoped her ex was not in attendance and said he ought to be in jail.

The column also refers to Brand's current wife, Laura, who grew up on the Wentworth Estate in Surrey. She is the daughter of Scottish golfing legend and former Ryder Cup champion Bernard Gallacher, and she first met Brand when she was just 19. By all accounts she is a likeable woman and the mother of his three children, but the writer says she appears to be blind to the realities of the man she married.

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Why Women Are Drawn to Men Like Brand

The columnist argues that danger can be an powerful attraction, especially for women who lead conventional, structured lives. In his view, the warning signs around Brand were visible to everyone, yet they were ignored and even rewarded with fame, fortune and endless offers of work.

The writer says he has heard from friends in television about other women, less famous but equally talented and successful, who were drawn into Brand's orbit. He describes women who were tough in their professional lives but lost their composure whenever Brand entered a studio.

The column draws comparisons with literary and screen figures, including Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights, Bram Stoker's Dracula, Marlon Brando in The Wild One, Brad Pitt in Fight Club and Johnny Depp in Pirates of the Caribbean. The writer concludes that audiences have long been fascinated by bad boys, and that Brand's behaviour was an open part of his public persona rather than something he tried to hide.