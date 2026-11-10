Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Russell Brand of 'Violence & Abuse'

Jemima Goldsmith, producer of movies including 'The Voice of Hind Rajab,' has alleged that Russell Brand was abusive during their relationship.

Daniel Radcliffe Unsure If He’ll Watch HBO’s ‘Harry Potter’ Series: “Eight Hours Is A Lot Of Anything”After Brand was sentenced to prison for more than 10 years for rape and sexual assault, Goldsmith accused Brand of “violence, coercive control and abuse” during their relationship in 2013-14.

In a X/Twitter post, she wrote: “I am in awe of the courageous women who came forward at Brand’s trial, told their stories, testified and ensured justice was done.

Also read Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Russell Brand of Abuse

“I have had my own personal experience of his violence, coercive control and abuse. I had to call the police to have him removed from my house in 2014 during a violent incident. I chose not to press charges at the time and not to go public with this, as I was worried about the impact of the press attention on my then teenage children.

“I have neither seen nor spoken to Brand since that period in 2014. Whilst my pain in relation to this, pales in comparison to what the women have testified in court have suffered, this was a difficult period in my life which has had a lasting impact. ”with their reporting on Brand in 2023. The allegations published at that time were influential in women pursuing criminal proceedings against Brand, ultimately leading to his conviction last week.

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“I also undertook to testify in court to his abusiveness, if the newspaper that published the victims’ accounts were ever to be sued,” she said. Goldsmith also used the post to comment on reporting and social media commentary regarding a harassment injunction she and Brand secured against a woman in 2014. She said the reporting presented “an untrue narrative” and opened her up to “vile hatred and abuse online.

” “The background to this is that came to my house for roughly 30 minutes in June 2014, after I booked her to give a massage to Brand. By the time she arrived he had decided he didn’t want a massage and asked her to leave. She was clearly offended,” Goldsmith wrote.

“I was present the whole time he was with her, and I did not see anything untoward, despite the fact that he was later found guilty of sexually assaulting other women and he later physically assaulted me. If I saw any man abuse any woman under any circumstances, I would do my utmost to stop them, without hesitation.

” Goldsmith alleged that Berki reported Brand to the police, but officers concluded that “there was no case to answer and that no criminal offence had been committed. ” Goldsmith alleged that the woman then sent “vicious antisemitic and threatening abuse online and in emails. ” She added: “Although I was at this point no longer in contact with Brand, I agreed to the suggestion by his lawyer of a harassment order.

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My sole reason was to stop targeting me and my family. The harassment injunction was upheld by the High Court and Court of Appeal on several occasions. ”Gunn & Safran Out As Chiefs, Marvel Alum Jeremy Latcham In; Gunn ReactsSubmit a comment