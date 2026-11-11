Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Russell Brand of Abuse During 2014 Incident

Actress Jemima Goldsmith alleges former partner Russell Brand abused her in 2014, a claim that comes after the comedian's rape conviction and 10‑half year sentence.

Actress and producer Jemima Goldsmith has publicly accused former partner Russell Brand of violence, coercive control and abuse during a 2014 incident at her Oxfordshire home. The allegation emerges after Brand was convicted by a London jury of one rape and three sexual assault charges involving four women, and sentenced to ten and a half years in prison on 14 March 2024.

Background of the 2014 Incident

Goldsmith says that Brand removed her from her house during a violent episode in July 2014. Thames Valley Police responded that summer, but no arrests were made and the officers ensured the victim's partner left the address as requested. Police later confirmed that they had investigated further claims of abuse against Brand, and provided the Crown Prosecution Service with investigations of two additional rape allegations.

Also read Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Russell Brand of Abuse and Violence

Goldsmith's Statement and Timing of the Allegations

In a social media post dated 12 March 2024, Goldsmith-who is 52 years old-intended her remarks to coincide with Brand's sentencing and wider scrutiny. She noted that she had previously refrained from publicizing the allegations because she was concerned about the media impact on her "then teenage children." She added that she had not been in contact with Brand since the incident and that her pain, though "difficult" and "lasting," was not comparable to the suffering of the women who testified against him in court.

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Legal Context and Related Investigations

Brand's trial stemmed from interactions with six women between the late 1990s and late 2000s. He was found guilty of one rape and three sexual assault charges, acquitted on two rape counts and one count of attempted indecent assault. During the trial, Metropolitan Police Service investigators received additional information from several people, including formal complaints of alleged sexual assault; detectives are still assessing this input. Police also investigated a 2014 harassment injunction between Goldsmith and Brand, concluding that no criminal offence had been committed.

Impact on the Public and Future Proceedings

Goldsmith's statement adds to the growing body of personal testimony that has now prompted the police to expand their investigations beyond the original case. The publicity surrounding these claims is expected to influence the ongoing media coverage of Brand's legal and personal reputation. While Brand is currently serving his sentence, further inquiries may result in new charges or additional civil actions. Authorities have not indicated a specific timeline for any forthcoming proceedings, but they have confirmed that investigations remain active.