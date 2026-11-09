Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Russell Brand of Abuse and Violence

Jemima Goldsmith breaks her silence to accuse Russell Brand of violence and coercive control following reports of an injunction involving a massage therapist in 2014.

Jemima Goldsmith has publicly accused Russell Brand of violence, coercive control, and abuse after reports revealed that the pair obtained a gagging order against a massage therapist for more than a decade. The heiress detailed a separate incident in 2014 where she called police to remove Brand from her home following a violent altercation.

The disclosure follows Brand's sentencing to ten and a half years in prison for rape and three sexual assaults. Goldsmith stated she has always supported the victims who testified against Brand during his trial, confirming her own experience of abuse during their relationship.

Also read Laura Brand Faces Family Concern After Russell Brand Sentencing

The 2014 Massage Therapist Injunction

Brand and Goldsmith, who were dating in June 2014, hired Szilvia Berki to provide a massage at Goldsmith's £15 million mansion, Kiddington Hall, near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. They agreed to a fee of £500 for the session, which coincided with Brand's birthday.

The scheduled massage did not take place. Berki filed a police complaint, alleging that Brand pushed her and that she was left terrified after Goldsmith's white Alsatian attacked her. She claimed the couple treated her like a prostitute. Both Brand and Goldsmith denied any wrongdoing, insisting they had requested a standard massage rather than a sexual one.

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Legal Consequences and Harassment Claims

Although the initial police investigation was dropped, Berki continued to post about the incident on social media. A court subsequently found that her online activity amounted to harassment and granted an injunction against her. This order was initially sought to protect the couple from what they claimed was defamation.

In October 2015, the anti-harassment order was expanded to silence Berki for life. The legal document banned her from communicating about Brand and Goldsmith to any person, including journalists. She was prohibited from disclosing any information about her visit to the mansion or making any allegation of criminal behavior by the couple.

Financial Penalties and Failed Appeals

The court ordered Berki to pay £50,000 in legal costs to Brand and Goldsmith. The ruling included a clause allowing the couple to initiate bankruptcy proceedings against her if she failed to pay the sum. Berki attempted to appeal the order three times, but all appeals were unsuccessful.

Goldsmith stated that the recent reporting on the injunction created an untrue narrative that exposed her to online abuse. She noted that she has assisted journalists over several years, including Ros Urwin, who was instrumental in the 2023 documentary that highlighted Brand's abuse.

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Impact on Goldsmith and Her Family

Goldsmith described a specific violent incident in 2014 that required her to call the police to have Brand removed from her house. She explained that she chose not to press charges at the time because she feared the impact of press attention on her then-teenage children.

She emphasized that she has not seen or spoken to Brand since that period in 2014. While acknowledging that her pain pales in comparison to the suffering testified by Brand's victims, Goldsmith said the abuse had a lasting impact on her life and contributed to a difficult period she wishes to leave behind.