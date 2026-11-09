Jemima Goldsmith Accuses Russell Brand of Abuse

Heiress Jemima Goldsmith reveals she called police on Russell Brand in 2014, detailing coercive control and violence while denying involvement in therapist harassment.

Heiress Jemima Goldsmith has publicly accused comedian Russell Brand of violence, coercive control, and abuse following revelations that the pair suppressed the story of a massage therapist for over ten years. This declaration comes shortly after Brand was sentenced to ten years and six months in prison for rape and three sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court.

Goldsmith detailed a specific incident from 2014 where she felt compelled to contact the police to have Brand removed from her home. She stated on social media platform X that she avoided pressing charges at the time due to fears regarding the impact on her then-teenage children, though she has not described the precise nature of that altercation in public.

Also read Russell Brand and Jemima Goldsmith Gag Order Blocks Victim Police Contact

The 2014 Massage Therapist Controversy

The new statements follow reporting regarding a legal injunction sought by Brand and Goldsmith against Szilvia Berki, a massage therapist hired to serve Brand at Goldsmith's £15 million mansion, Kiddington Hall, near Chipping Norton, Oxfordshire. The appointment was scheduled for June 2014, coinciding with Brand's birthday.

Berki agreed to a fee of £500 for the session but claimed the massage never occurred. She reported to police that she was pushed by Brand and left terrified, noting that Goldsmith's white Alsatian had jumped at her. Berki alleged the couple treated her like a prostitute, a claim the couple denied, insisting they had ordered a standard massage.

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Legal Battles and Harassment Claims

Although the initial police investigation into Berki's allegations was dropped, the legal conflict continued for years. A court later determined that Berki's social media posts regarding the incident constituted harassment. Consequently, an anti-harassment order was granted against her, effectively silencing her accounts for a decade.

In October 2015, Brand and Goldsmith secured a permanent injunction preventing Berki from publishing any information about her visit to the mansion. The order banned her from making any allegations of criminal conduct or communicating with journalists. Berki was also ordered to pay £50,000 in legal costs, with bankruptcy procedures threatened if she failed to comply.

Goldsmith's Statement and Brand Conviction

Goldsmith emphasized her support for Brand's other victims, citing awe for the courageous women who testified during his recent trial. She stated that she has assisted journalists for several years, including Ros Urwin, whose reporting contributed to the 2023 documentary that highlighted Brand's abusive behavior. Goldsmith noted that recent media coverage created an untrue narrative that exposed her to online abuse.

She confirmed she has not seen or spoken to Brand since the 2014 period, describing it as a difficult time with lasting personal impacts. Berki attempted to appeal the injunction three times, but all efforts were unsuccessful, allowing the gagging order to remain in place until the recent public disclosures.