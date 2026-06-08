Jem - censured Netflix's Biggest Animated Film of All time, Jem liveaction series in the works at Prime Video

Jem was one of Netflix's most popular titles. It is a story of the pop-star that talks about two sides of life. It has set this as one of the most pivotal titles. It was initially made around the time of music video and animation industry. The franchise is finding ways to stay relevant. Currently, the live-action series about Jerrica Benton is in the works of acting company. It is a surprising turn towards something which was previously flop. Right now, this series is available on PrimeVideo.

The animated movie with a typo in the title, 'JEM' also known as ' Jerrica Benton ' got its release on Netflix , however, no one could ever have imagined that, just a year after its release, it would continue to generate major entertainment news.

The movie which is essentially a story of a pop star with two lives, set viewership records for Netflix becoming their most popular movie ever. It won an Oscar for 'Best Animated Feature'. Thus, it is considered as one of the most pivotal titles ever for Netflix. Despite the long wait for the sequel, the franchise finds ways to stay relevant.

Currently, a live-action series is in the works at Prime Video and is jointly produced by Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan's production house. This hopefuly will add to the series's diversity and intrigue. No word has been given as to who would be the main creative force behind this series yet. On the prime video platform, 'The Secret World of Alex Mack' is also in store this time around.

Apart from this, its creator was only known as Christy Marx. The show drew great audiences with its narrative and character styling, always involving music performances or about surprises and mysteries in the life of Alex. The series was ratified when in 1985 the popularity of music videos hit its high and animation industry gained popular. The series was based on the music videos of the 80s era.

Prime video has displayed appetite to go ahead with such a series for the 21st century. The series which can be quite successful, is doubly surprising as past attempt to revive the property in live-action flopped. It earns only $2.3 million at the box office against $5 million budget. Hence, it is seen as a double flop against Rotten Tomatoes with just 22%





ComicBook / 🏆 65. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

N/A Netflix Animation Movie Series Live-Action TV Show Kilter Films Jerrica Benton Starlight Music The Secret World Of Alex Mack Christy Marx Amazon Series Revival

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Netflix's Ghostbusters: Night Shift Animated Series Set for 2027 DebutNetflix has officially titled its upcoming Ghostbusters animated series Ghostbusters: Night Shift, with a 2027 release date. The series, produced with Sony Pictures Animation, will be previewed at Annecy on June 24. The creative team includes Executive Producers Jason Reitman, Gil Kenan, and Dan Aykroyd, with Showrunners Ben Hibon and Elliott Kalan. The project is in full development, focusing on scripts, art, and supernatural worldbuilding.

Read more »

Netflix to Remove Madagascar Animated Trilogy Starring Sacha Baron Cohen from Streaming LibraryThe entire Madagascar animated film series, featuring the voice of Sacha Baron Cohen as King Julien, is scheduled to leave Netflix soon as part of the streaming service's monthly content reshuffling. The trilogy, along with other titles like Bohemian Rhapsody and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, will be removed from the platform's catalog, highlighting the temporary nature of licensed content on streaming services.

Read more »

Netflix Reveals Title of New Ghostbusters Animated SeriesNetflix has revealed the title of its new Ghostbusters animated series, which will be called Ghostbusters: Night Shift. The announcement was made on Saturday, which has been declared Ghostbusters Day to celebrate the anniversary of the first film's release on June 8, 1984.

Read more »

Netflix and Sony Pictures Animation Announce Ghostbusters: Night Shift Animated SeriesNetflix and Sony Pictures Animation have unveiled Ghostbusters: Night Shift, a new animated series premiering in 2027. Executive produced by franchise veterans Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, the show expands the ghost-hunting universe with a stylized logo hinting at larger threats. The announcement also celebrated the Ghostbusters Give Back charity surpassing its $500,000 goal.

Read more »